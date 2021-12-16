Latest state guidance creates more confusion about mask breaks in schools

Mask mandate kicks in statewide; counties not rushing to enforce penalties Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, said a top Hochul official told him and other county executives on a phone call Friday that counties were not even expected to enforce the order during the first two weeks. The state has not said that publicly.

Masks have been tied up in controversy in the past. During the summer of 2020, when schools were preparing their reopening plans, confusion reigned over social distancing and masks.

If students could be closer than 6 feet apart, then classrooms could be full with all students and the teacher wearing masks. If students had to stay 6 feet apart even while wearing masks, that would be difficult for most schools to accommodate all students in the classroom at the same time. And the word before the start of school in 2020 was that students had to stay 6 feet away from one another and wear a mask, prompting most schools to turn to the hybrid model, bringing in half the number of students on any given day.

While mask breaks are not allowed in Buffalo Public Schools, they are in most suburban school districts.

"The only humane way to have a mask mandate for kids in school is to have masking protocols that allow for some flexibility," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

He suggested state officials should be looking at other things, such as implementing a test-to-stay program to reduce the number of children who miss school when they are quarantined.