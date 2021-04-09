Lancaster fixes lights in time for Friday night game against Niagara Falls

Friday night lights are a way of life for the Lancaster High School Legends football team, and they were in jeopardy this year.

One of the wooden poles holding lights at Foyle-Kling Field was compromised following a Nov. 15 windstorm, and poles were further compromised following a March 26 wind, according to Director of Facilities Michael Bryniarski.

"With the opening of football season just over a week away, we considered just removing the poles and rescheduling the games to Saturdays, when they could be played during the day, but we knew how much playing under the lights meant to everybody,” he said in a press release.

O’Connell Electric was called in and deployed a line crew to install guy wires and anchors to stabilize each of the compromised poles as a temporary solution for this football season. And the company did not charge the district.

“Our stadium on Friday nights has an atmosphere like nowhere else. We know attendance will be limited this year, but it’s still an incredible feeling to be able to take the fields on Friday night,” Legends football coach Eric Rupp said.

The school district plans to install metal poles and LED lights over the summer.

The Legends play Niagara Falls at 7 p.m. today.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.