Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo school superintendent

Kriner Cash's time as superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools has come to an end.
The School Board approved a termination agreement with Cash on Wednesday night after days of speculation about the future of the superintendent.
The board named Dr. Tonja M. Williams, associate superintendent of student support services, to serve as interim superintendent while a search is conducted for a successor to Cash.
Superintendent Kriner Cash was front and center at news conferences on Feb. 9 after a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot outside McKinley High School. But on Saturday, when the district announced its plans for bringing students back into the school, Cash was nowhere to be seen.
Cash faced a number of crises as superintendent, including the nearly two-year long pandemic that had Buffalo students learning remotely longer than any other school district in the state. But his departure comes just three weeks after a McKinley High School student was stabbed, a security guard was shot and a second student suffered a grazing wound outside the school Feb. 9.
Cash was at the school on the night of the shooting and spoke at a news conference as parents of about 100 students still inside the locked down school waited for their children to be released.
Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.
But he was out of town on a planned vacation during the February break and on family leave this week. A 12-page plan for security measures at McKinley was sent out to the media Saturday, signed by an acting superintendent and not Cash. And he was not present for a press conference later that day as media were invited to tour the school and learn more about the plan.
The violence at McKinley came after teachers had complained for months about safety concerns. The Buffalo Teachers Federation Council of Delegates issued a vote of no confidence in Cash about a week after the violence over security issues at McKinley and other schools.
"He knew about violence problems at our school for years and did not provide a safe working and learning environment," states the resolution by BTF's Council of Delegates.
“Cash has done a lot of good things, but when it comes to all the violence, the buck stops on his desk,” union president Phil Rumore said.
In response to the no confidence vote, Cash issued a statement noting the turnaround in the district over his tenure, and he said "no performative tactics" of the union or others would deter his commitment to steering the Buffalo Public Schools through the challenging times.
"It is an especially professionally challenging environment for teachers, administrators, support staff, and superintendents, and I commend and empathize with the challenges our staff face each and every day," the statement issued Feb. 18 said. "As superintendent, I have dedicated my life and career to public education and to providing greater equity, access, opportunity, and quality to the thousands of students I was hired to serve."
When Cash was appointed superintendent in 2015, he was the seventh superintendent or interim superintendent in Buffalo in four years. Former state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia recommended him for the job. He came into a district mired in controversy.