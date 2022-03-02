Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo school superintendent

The violence at McKinley came after teachers had complained for months about safety concerns. The Buffalo Teachers Federation Council of Delegates issued a vote of no confidence in Cash about a week after the violence over security issues at McKinley and other schools.

7:29 Buffalo teachers vote no confidence in Superintendent Kriner Cash "He knew about violence problems at our school for years and did not provide a safe working and learning environment," states the resolution by BTF's Council of Delegates.

“Cash has done a lot of good things, but when it comes to all the violence, the buck stops on his desk,” union president Phil Rumore said.

In response to the no confidence vote, Cash issued a statement noting the turnaround in the district over his tenure, and he said "no performative tactics" of the union or others would deter his commitment to steering the Buffalo Public Schools through the challenging times.

"It is an especially professionally challenging environment for teachers, administrators, support staff, and superintendents, and I commend and empathize with the challenges our staff face each and every day," the statement issued Feb. 18 said. "As superintendent, I have dedicated my life and career to public education and to providing greater equity, access, opportunity, and quality to the thousands of students I was hired to serve."

When Cash was appointed superintendent in 2015, he was the seventh superintendent or interim superintendent in Buffalo in four years. Former state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia recommended him for the job. He came into a district mired in controversy.

