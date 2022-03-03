Kriner Cash gets buyout worth more $300,000 to resign as BPS superintendent

Dr. Kriner Cash, who resigned Wednesday from his position as the superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, will receive more than $316,000 as part of his agreement to leave the post he has held for the past seven years.

According to the resignation agreement, Cash will receive $299,995 and another $11,959.39 which is "the current value of his accrued vacation."

He will also receive another $5,000 to consult by phone with his successor, through Aug. 31. In addition, the district will continue to provide health insurance coverage until March 2025.

Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo school superintendent The School Board approved a termination agreement with Cash on Wednesday night after days of speculation about the future of the superintendent.

Cash agreed not to take legal action against the school district but that he would cooperate with any pending or future litigation involving the district and/or Cash.

The agreement also states that Cash has agreed "he shall not make derogatory comments about individual school officials, the district, its employees, students and school related organizations" and the current members of the school board agreed they would not make "derogatory comments about Dr. Cash with respect to his professional reputation, and/or his performance of duties."

In 2020, Cash's contract was renewed through 2023. His salary for the 2021-22 school year was $318,917.