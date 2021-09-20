Keuka College to offer programs at NCCC in 2022

Keuka College will offer bachelor's degree programs in social work and community health and wellness at Niagara County Community College, starting next year.
NCCC President William J. Murabito and Keuka College President Amy Storey will sign the agreements Friday, according to an announcement from NCCC.
The plan is for students who earn an associate degree in human services at NCCC to transfer directly into Keuka's social work program, and possibly for NCCC degree recipients in health studies to enter Keuka's health and wellness program.
Keuka, which confers more social work degrees than any other college in New York State, has been recruiting for the program on NCCC's Sanborn campus since last week.
Discussions on the other degree linking program are not yet complete, and state approval is needed for the arrangements.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
