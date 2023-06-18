A veteran Kenmore East High School social studies teacher suspected by district administrators of using “controlled substances on school property” has agreed to retire, according to his separation agreement.

Joseph Iacuzzo – who received a second chance following his arrest on a marijuana charge 22 years ago – offered to resign after Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District officials informed him they were preparing to bring disciplinary action against him, according to the document obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request.

The agreement said district officials acted after hearing concerning reports that Iacuzzo “has possessed, used and/or distributed” the unidentified substances on school grounds.

Iacuzzo also was accused by administrators of insubordination and inappropriate absences from work.

He and Kenmore Teachers Association President Jeff Orlowski signed the document, which provides Iacuzzo some health care-related benefits, on May 8.

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato signed it the next day, following its approval by the Ken-Ton School Board.

Iacuzzo could not be reached for comment. Orlowski did not respond to messages seeking comment.

It’s not clear whether the district reported its suspicions to Town of Tonawanda police nor whether the department conducted an investigation. The district said it works with police “any time we are made aware of potentially criminal misconduct” but would not comment on this specific case.

Town police did not respond to a message Friday seeking additional information. Tonawanda Town Court has no record that Iacuzzo has been charged with any drug-related crimes.

District officials declined to elaborate on the allegations cited in the separation agreement, including identifying the “controlled substances,” citing the document’s confidentiality provisions.

“That being said, the Ken-Ton School District takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously,” the district said Friday in a statement to The News. “The safety of our students is always our highest priority and we have zero tolerance for any misconduct that would jeopardize the safety of the learning environment.”

Iacuzzo earned $99,868 last year, according to SeeThroughNY public payroll records, and had worked in the district since 1993.

He almost lost his job eight years into his tenure at Kenmore East.

Iacuzzo and a companion were arrested on April 30, 2001, in the City of Tonawanda, The Buffalo News reported at the time.

When city police officers approached the men in a parked car on Niagara Street, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and found two pipes, a lighter and marijuana in a plastic bag, officials said then.

A district parent told The News she was appalled Iacuzzo was arrested on a drug charge just seven hours before he was set to report at the start of the school day.

“I think the man needs help. I don’t think he should be in the classroom teaching until he gets rehabilitation,” Terri Dash, whose son had once had Iacuzzo as a teacher, said at the time.

The marijuana possession charge, a violation against Iacuzzo, was dismissed the next month in Tonawanda City Court on condition that he stay out of trouble for the next 12 months, receive counseling and submit to random drug testing.

He also received a one-week, unpaid suspension from his teaching job, his lawyer said at the time.

James DeMatteo, the lawyer, said Iacuzzo was remorseful and added he hoped the teacher’s arrest would provide a lesson for district students.

“If anything good comes out of this, maybe some kids would see that you have to be accountable for what you’ve done,” DeMatteo said in 2001.

This year, Iacuzzo first appeared in the March 14 Ken-Ton School Board meeting agenda, when board members received a recommendation that they accept the retirements of 22 teachers and district staffers, including Iacuzzo, all effective June 30 or July 1.

On May 9, the School Board voted to change the effective date of Iacuzzo’s retirement from July 1 to May 1.

At the same meeting, board members approved the terms of the separation agreement between the district and Iacuzzo. The agenda item did not provide any further details.

However, in response to a FOIL request filed May 10, the district on Thursday provided the full, 10-page agreement to The News.

The document states Jeffrey Richards, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources, on May 3 met with Iacuzzo and Orlowski, the teachers’ union president.

At the meeting, Richards raised the allegations of use of controlled substances on school grounds, insubordination “in not complying with directives” and absences “without providing appropriate notice or receiving advanced approval,” according to the text of the agreement.

Iacuzzo exercised his right as a teacher under state law to refuse to answer questions in an interview where he is the target of an investigation, the agreement states.

When the district informed Iacuzzo that it was getting ready to bring disciplinary action against him under the 3020-a provision of state education law, Iacuzzo said he was willing to voluntarily give up his job. The parties said they struck the separation agreement because they “mutually desire” to resolve the matter, the document states.

The district agreed to cover for up to three years the costs of Iacuzzo’s premium payments for the standard health care coverage provided to retired Ken-Ton teachers, the agreement states.

Iacuzzo also can opt to continue receiving this benefit for an additional five years but must pay 25% of the premium cost. After this, if Iacuzzo chooses to continue with this coverage he would have to pay the full premium cost until he turns 65 or becomes eligible for Medicare, when the coverage would end.

In addition, Iacuzzo will receive $20,199 owed to him as part of a provision in the district’s contract with its teachers that rewards retiring educators for taking fewer sick days during their careers.

He does not receive any other financial compensation through the agreement.

Iacuzzo agreed not to bring legal action against the district, seek future employment with the district nor run for a position on the Ken-Ton School Board.

The agreement took effect eight days after Iacuzzo signed it.