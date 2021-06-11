Ken-Ton adding full-day pre-K as district gains students

When a shrinking student population prompted Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda to close three schools in 2016, district officials said enrollment would continue to drop by 1% or 2% a year for the foreseeable future.

Today, that pessimistic prediction looks as out of date as the Buffalo Bills playoff drought.

Ken-Ton administrators say enrollment stabilized recently and is expected to grow by just over 1% annually through 2030.

As a result, Ken-Ton, working with the Buffalo Niagara YMCA, will expand its universal pre-K program from a half day to a full day starting in September.

“We are investing in our earliest learners and in our community,” Ken-Ton Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said Friday at a news conference at Kenmore East High School announcing the change.

The full-day pre-K will be based at the former Hamilton Elementary School, a strategic decision to bring some life back to one of the three elementary schools that closed between 2013 and 2016.

Cimato and local officials on Friday also marked the start of a $75 million capital project approved by Ken-Ton voters in February 2020 that features work at each of the district’s nine schools.