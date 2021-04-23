Judge to rule on returning middle and high schoolers in Williamsville, Orchard Park

A full-time return to the classroom begins Monday for elementary students in the Williamsville Central School District, but the fight to bring back all students five days a week amid the Covid-19 pandemic carried on Friday inside a downtown courtroom.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo heard arguments for the Williamsville parents who are seeking a temporary injunction that would force the district to return middle and high school students to the classroom on a full-time basis, as well.

Ultimately, the judge reserved decision until he hears a similar case on Tuesday brought against the Orchard Park Central School District.

“The court will reserve decision until the completion of the Orchard Park matter and the court will issue one decision,” Colaiacovo said Friday from the bench.

The state Department of Health two weeks ago changed its guidance to schools so they could space students 3 feet apart in the classroom, as opposed to 6 feet. This allows districts to bring back their elementary students five days a week, most of them starting on Monday.