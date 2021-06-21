Judge rules in favor of Lancaster schools in mask case

A judge today ruled in favor of the Lancaster Central School District in the case of two students who suffered asthma attacks while wearing masks on a hot day earlier this month.

The children's parents, Maria and Willard Hunter, were seeking a preliminary injunction requiring the district to allow them to go maskless without a physician's note.

The mask mandate is still in effect in schools. Some parents and administrators have had enough Even though the end of the school year is near, and a return to something resembling normalcy is in sight, the battle over wearing masks has remained a flashpoint.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the request Monday, although he had issued a temporary restraining order last week allowing the children to go to school wearing face shields instead of masks.

The children's doctor refused to write a note, the parents said in court papers. Both children had asthma attacks June 7, when the temperature was in the mid-80s with high humidity. Both were treated in the nurses' offices at their schools, and one of them was taken to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was treated and released the same day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The parents argued that the district's requirement of a doctor's note to allow children to be exempt from the mask requirement was arbitrary and capricious.

Pioneer Central state aid threatened over decision to make masks optional Superintendent Benjamin Halsey posted a message on the district website two weeks ago that the "on-campus wearing of masks by students, staff and faculty at Pioneer School District will be optional as of June 7."