Judge rejects Buffalo Diocese's latest plan to sell high school in Olean

The Buffalo Diocese will have to figure out an alternative plan to sell a Catholic high school property in Olean.
A federal bankruptcy judge denied the diocese’s request to allow it to auction off the Archbishop Walsh High School campus because the proposed auction procedures showed “an intent to discourage competitive bidding” and would have leaned heavily in favor of a foundation that supports the high school.
It's the second time the foundation's attempt to purchase the property in bankruptcy court has fallen through.
Judge Carl L. Bucki said in a written ruling late Friday that the diocese may still be able to sell the property, but it must first adopt procedures for the sale that “promote, rather than dissuade competitive offers.”
The diocese had sought a cash-only auction whereby the Walsh Foundation, a separate entity that supports the school, would make a “stalking horse” bid of $300,000 and any other bids would have to exceed it by at least $65,000 to qualify.
The committee of unsecured creditors, representing sex abuse victims with more than 900 claims against the diocese, opposed the request, arguing that the property potentially was worth much more and needed to be properly marketed to determine its true value. The committee also said the diocese was trying to give the foundation an inside deal so the high school could retain the campus.
Diocese lawyers said a quick sale was good for creditors and represented a fleeting opportunity to convert a financial burden into cash that will support a faster resolution of its Chapter 11 case.
Any sale of the Walsh campus potentially has broad implications for diocese properties, including five other Catholic school campuses across the region.
In nixing the diocese’s request, Bucki expressed concerns that the bid process as proposed did not include an adequate amount of advertising and marketing; would allow the diocese to reject any sale other than to the Walsh Foundation; and would allow the diocese to limit the auction to bidders at its “sole discretion.”
Bucki said the diocese spelled out sound reasons for proposing a stalking horse bid auction, as opposed to listing the property with a broker.
“The problem with the present proposal lies not in the concept but in the details,” he said, adding that the diocese’s proposed procedures “unduly discourage competitive bidding.”