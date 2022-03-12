Judge rejects Buffalo Diocese's latest plan to sell high school in Olean

The Buffalo Diocese will have to figure out an alternative plan to sell a Catholic high school property in Olean.

A federal bankruptcy judge denied the diocese’s request to allow it to auction off the Archbishop Walsh High School campus because the proposed auction procedures showed “an intent to discourage competitive bidding” and would have leaned heavily in favor of a foundation that supports the high school.

It's the second time the foundation's attempt to purchase the property in bankruptcy court has fallen through.

Judge Carl L. Bucki said in a written ruling late Friday that the diocese may still be able to sell the property, but it must first adopt procedures for the sale that “promote, rather than dissuade competitive offers.”

The diocese had sought a cash-only auction whereby the Walsh Foundation, a separate entity that supports the school, would make a “stalking horse” bid of $300,000 and any other bids would have to exceed it by at least $65,000 to qualify.

