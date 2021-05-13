Judge: 'No justifiable basis' to prohibit all Orchard Park, Williamsville students to return in-person

High school and middle school students in Orchard Park and Williamsville are headed back to school full time Monday.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ordered Orchard Park Central and Williamsville Central school districts to provide full-time, in-person learning five days a week starting Monday. The districts are required to provide fully remote learning for students who want it.
The decision, issued late Thursday afternoon, is similar to a temporary order he issued last week. The temporary order came in the middle of a two-day hearing that focused mainly on the reasons for 3 feet and 6 feet of distancing in schools.
Seven parents in Williamsville and one in Orchard Park took the school districts, governor, state Health Department and state Education Department to court to get their children in school five days a week.
The state Health Department issued guidance that said students may be as close as 3 feet in school. But the guidance, following federal recommendations, said middle and high schools are to remain at 6 feet of distancing if they are in counties with a high risk of transmission, and they cannot "cohort" their students, or keep students within one group throughout the school day.
Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is considered high, and Erie County continues to have high transmission, although the rate is nearing 100 cases per 100,000.
In his ruling, Colaiacovo said that establishing one set of guidelines for elementary students and another for secondary students is arbitrary and capricious.
He also questioned using a county as the area to measure transmission, rather than smaller areas such as ZIP codes. The rates ZIP codes in the two school districts are much lower than 100 cases per 100,000, he said, citing Erie County Health Department statistics.
"There is no justifiable basis not to allow students in both school districts to return to full-time, in-person learning while observing 3 feet of social distancing in classrooms, when the transmission rate there is less than 100 per 100,000," the judge said in his ruling.
He also said it was arbitrary and capricious to use the broader county metric, when more localized metrics were used to determine areas in red and orange zones that also affected schools.
"Conflicting, confusing guidance has undermined public confidence when state recommendations contradict the scientific guidance of many experts," Colaiacovo said in his ruling.
If the districts or state want to modify the order to return to hybrid classes because of an increase in transmissions, they must receive court permission, the decision said.