Judge: 'No justifiable basis' to prohibit all Orchard Park, Williamsville students to return in-person

In his ruling, Colaiacovo said that establishing one set of guidelines for elementary students and another for secondary students is arbitrary and capricious.

He also questioned using a county as the area to measure transmission, rather than smaller areas such as ZIP codes. The rates ZIP codes in the two school districts are much lower than 100 cases per 100,000, he said, citing Erie County Health Department statistics.

"There is no justifiable basis not to allow students in both school districts to return to full-time, in-person learning while observing 3 feet of social distancing in classrooms, when the transmission rate there is less than 100 per 100,000," the judge said in his ruling.

He also said it was arbitrary and capricious to use the broader county metric, when more localized metrics were used to determine areas in red and orange zones that also affected schools.

"Conflicting, confusing guidance has undermined public confidence when state recommendations contradict the scientific guidance of many experts," Colaiacovo said in his ruling.

If the districts or state want to modify the order to return to hybrid classes because of an increase in transmissions, they must receive court permission, the decision said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.