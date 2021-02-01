Judge denies Buffalo teachers union bid to block school reopening

A judge on Monday denied the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the Buffalo Public Schools from reopening.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo noted that the union did not file its suit until late Friday afternoon, and that teachers and students had already returned to schools on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“To ask a judge to grant a temporary restraining order when we’ve already opened the doors would be problematic,” he said.

The judge did, however, schedule a hearing for Friday morning for both sides to present the facts regarding the safety measures in place in the schools and the possibility that reopening could cause irreparable harm to teachers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.