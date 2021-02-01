 Skip to main content
Judge denies Buffalo teachers union bid to block school reopening
First day of school

Assistant Principal Sarah Gunter of Frank A. Sedita Academy guides students from their buses to the door.

 John Hickey

A judge on Monday denied the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the Buffalo Public Schools from reopening.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo noted that the union did not file its suit until late Friday afternoon, and that teachers and students had already returned to schools on Monday.

“To ask a judge to grant a temporary restraining order when we’ve already opened the doors would be problematic,” he said.

The judge did, however, schedule a hearing for Friday morning for both sides to present the facts regarding the safety measures in place in the schools and the possibility that reopening could cause irreparable harm to teachers.

