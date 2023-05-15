A judge has ruled mostly in favor of Canisius College in a lawsuit brought over tuition and fees a student paid at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic when classes went remote.

But while State Supreme Court Justice John Licata dismissed the claim as it relates to tuition, he allowed the former student to pursue his claim over the college's mandatory fees.

In his lawsuit, Canisius graduate Caleb McCudden called the online instruction “materially deficient and insufficient alternative” to the on-campus in-person educational experience for which he had paid $12,385 in tuition and fees for the semester.

Most colleges and universities, including Canisius, reimbursed students on a prorated basis for dorm fees and meal plan costs, but not for tuition because they continued to teach courses remotely.

McCudden lost on the tuition issue.

"He completed his coursework and was awarded a degree," Licata noted in his ruling. "Other than reference to the value of a ‘hands on’ learning experience, the examples cited by plaintiff in his complaint do not amount to a promise by Canisius to provide exclusively in-person, classroom instruction."

But the mandatory fees are a different matter, the judge ruled.

McCudden's lawsuit cited a reference to "student life" on the Canisius website, which described how students are provided opportunities and an environment "to extend their educational experience beyond the classroom" through on-campus programming, clubs and activities, and residential communities.

Canisius provided to potential students a breakdown of each of the four individual mandatory fees: college fee, student activity fee, technology fee and wellness fee.

"In the case of the mandatory fees, there exists clear, specific language what services students will receive in exchange for each of the four fees," Licata said in his ruling. "Plaintiff’s complaint alleges that most of services specifically paid for by the mandatory fees were not provided."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

So the judge did not dismiss McCudden's claim for breach of contract related to the mandatory fees.

Canisius declined to comment, "as this is an ongoing legal matter," said spokeswoman Eileen Herbert.

Michael A. Tompkins, a Long Island lawyer who represented McCudden, declined to speak specifically about the proposed class action against Canisius.

The law firm he's part of is engaged in several college refund cases across the country.

"Without talking about any specific case and only discussing these cases in general, our firm will continue to advocate for students and challenge decisions to give students the opportunity to be heard on their rights," Tompkins said. "When students paid for campus-based educational services and instead got online-only learning, they did not get what they signed up for. Campus access and all their benefits were what students reasonably expected when they paid hefty tuition and fee bills before the semester began.

"The pandemic was not the fault of any university, nor was it the fault of the students," Tompkins said. "But schools did not provide the services they promised, so they do not get to keep the monies that student paid for those services. Imagine paying $2,000 for a first-class plane ticket and then showing up at the airport gate to be told you are sitting in a $300 economy seat at the back of the plane and you won’t get a refund. The airline may say it flew you to your destination, but you still didn’t get all the things you signed up for. That’s what most schools are saying. That seems improper and inequitable to most students and their families."

Generally, appellate courts across the country have been supportive of students’ claims for a partial refund of tuition and fees – and have rejected trial court’s attempts to dismiss them, Tompkins said.

McCudden brought three claims against Canisius: breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion.

Licata dismissed all the claims except for breach of contract over the fees.

As for the unjust enrichment claim, nothing in McCudden's complaint alleges Canisius benefited financially from being forced by the state to close its campus facilities as a public health measure, other than the allegation that Canisius took his tuition money and provided him with what he called an education of “diminished value,” according to the court ruling.

"There is no allegation that Canisius paid their staff any less, or paid less to repair and maintain its buildings, or even that defendant delayed plaintiff’s receipt of a degree, which it did not do," the judge said.

And the claim of conversion – that the college converted the money into a benefit for itself without giving a benefit to students – also fails, the judge said, because McCudden bases that claim on the same underlying set of facts as his breach of contract claim, mainly that Canisius failed to “provide in-person and on-campus educational experiences.”