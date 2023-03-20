Most parts of a lawsuit against Canisius College alleging a professor sexually harassed students may move forward, a federal judge has ruled.

The college sought to dismiss the lawsuit brought by five former Canisius students.

U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss dismissed two of five claims in the 2022 lawsuit, ruling the students did not file complaints about alleged gender discrimination and negligent retention and supervision of Professor Michael Noonan in a timely fashion.

But Reiss on Thursday allowed the other claims to continue: that the college created a sexual harassing or hostile educational environment; retaliated against the students; and breached its contract with them.

The college has denied any wrongdoing in the case and maintained it responded “swiftly and effectively” to internal complaints lodged in 2019.

Noonan, 72, a heralded animal behavior specialist, frequently traveled around the world with students to film wildlife and make conservation videos. He retired from the college in 2019 after 40 years and moved to Washington State.

The women who filed the lawsuit attended Canisius between 2016 and 2020, enrolled in the Animal Behavior, Ecology and Conservation Program run by Noonan. The lawsuit alleged that college administrators received complaints of sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination by Noonan as early as 2014.

The former students described incidents in which Noonan allegedly pursued sexualized discussions, touched students’ hair and clothes, and suggested that young women should be open to dating older men like him.

The lawsuit, filed last May, refers to Noonan as a “serial sexual predator” and alleged that the college turned its back on his behavior because he ran a popular undergraduate program and brought in millions of dollars in private donations and government grants.

On a 2019 trip to India to gather video footage of Bengal tigers, the former students alleged in court papers that Noonan sought to give suppositories and enemas to constipated female students and joined two women in a hospital exam room without their consent.

Noonan retired on June 1, 2019, following complaints to the college’s Title IX officer six months earlier.