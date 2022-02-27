Journalism scholarships offered to Buffalo-area students, professionals

Greater Buffalo-area college students who are studying communications, along with professional journalists seeking additional training, can apply for 2022-23 college and graduate school scholarships offered by the Greater Buffalo International Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Applicants must be residents of Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania or Southern Ontario attending accredited colleges in the U.S. or Canada that offer courses to enhance journalism training. Students from outside the chapter area who attend college in Western New York are also eligible. Undergraduates, graduate students and working journalists may apply.

Evidence of competence in writing, broadcasting or related communications skills and an explanation of financial need are desirable. Applicants must include a brief statement outlining their motivation and offering evidence of a commitment to a career in journalism. Letters of recommendation from an instructor or supervisor must accompany the application.