Greater Buffalo-area college students studying communications, along with professional journalists seeking additional training, can apply for college and graduate school scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarships are awarded by the Greater Buffalo International Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Applicants must be residents of Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania or Southern Ontario attending accredited colleges in the U.S. or Canada that offer courses to enhance journalism training. Students residing outside the chapter area who attend colleges in Western New York are also eligible.

Evidence of competence in writing, broadcasting or related communications skills is desirable. So is an explanation of financial need. Applicants must include a brief statement outlining their motivation and offering evidence of a commitment to a career in journalism. Letters of recommendation from an instructor or supervisor in the student’s field of major interest must accompany the application.

To receive applications by mail, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Annemarie Franczyk, 858 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14212. For questions, contact Franczyk at 716-878-5900 or amfranczyk@verizon.net. Applications must be postmarked by April 29.