John Hurley to step down as Canisius College president next year

Canisius College President John J. Hurley said today that he will retire at the end of the upcoming academic year.
Hurley, who's entering his 12th year as president, will remain in office until June 30, 2022.
"The upcoming year will be my 12th as president and 25th overall at Canisius," Hurley said in a release. "It has truly been a labor of love for an institution that means everything to me.
"But, having just turned 65 and having led the college safely and successfully through the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s time to step down and move on to the next phase in my life. Everything that we have done over the past 12 years has been aimed at positioning Canisius to thrive in a disrupted higher education landscape. The stage is set for the next president to take Canisius to a whole new level of excellence."
Hurley is the 24th president of the college.
The college's Board of Trustees will form a search committee to conduct a national search for Hurley’s successor.
Hurley is currently the longest tenured president among Western New York colleges and universities.
Hurley joined Canisius in August 1997 as vice president for college relations and general counsel after practicing law in Chicago and Buffalo for 16 years. In 2009, the college’s Board of Trustees selected him to succeed the Rev. Vincent M. Cooke, and he became the college’s first lay president in July 2010.
"John has done such an outstanding job at Canisius," said Lee C. Wortham, who has served as chair of the college’s Board of Trustees for the past four years. "His foresight and focus have positioned Canisius well for the future. His tenure is notable not only for many strategic, programmatic and student-centered accomplishments but also, importantly, for the manner in which he has led."
Last June, citing huge revenue losses due to ongoing enrollment declines and the Covid-19-induced shutdown of campus, Canisius' trustees agreed to Hurley's plan of major layoffs and program cuts. Canisius faced a $20 million deficit in a $75 million budget for 2020-21. The decision sparked howls of protest among students, faculty and alumni.
In October 2018, Hurley and his wife, Maureen, and seven other Catholic lay people formed The Movement to Restore Trust in the wake of the Diocese of Buffalo's sexual abuse scandals.
A native of Buffalo, Hurley is a graduate of St. Benedict’s Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Canisius College and the University of Notre Dame Law School. He practiced law for 16 years, three in Chicago and 13 with Phillips, Lytle LLP in Buffalo.
