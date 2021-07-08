John Hurley to step down as Canisius College president next year

Canisius College President John J. Hurley said today that he will retire at the end of the upcoming academic year.

Hurley, who's entering his 12th year as president, will remain in office until June 30, 2022.

"The upcoming year will be my 12th as president and 25th overall at Canisius," Hurley said in a release. "It has truly been a labor of love for an institution that means everything to me.

"But, having just turned 65 and having led the college safely and successfully through the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s time to step down and move on to the next phase in my life. Everything that we have done over the past 12 years has been aimed at positioning Canisius to thrive in a disrupted higher education landscape. The stage is set for the next president to take Canisius to a whole new level of excellence."

Hurley is the 24th president of the college.

The college's Board of Trustees will form a search committee to conduct a national search for Hurley’s successor.

Hurley is currently the longest tenured president among Western New York colleges and universities.