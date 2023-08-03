Feb. 26, 1942 – July 29, 2023

John Allen Johnson was a living example of his belief that determination and discipline are the keys to success.

Growing up in poverty as the son of migrant farm workers, he first became a sports hero, then dedicated himself to helping others lift themselves by their bootstraps, eventually serving as New York State Commissioner of the Office of Child and Family Services.

"You've got to work hard, educate yourself and try to remove the obstacles in your life," he told Buffalo News reporter Anthony Violanti in 1991.

He died July 29 after a period of declining health. He was 81.

Born in Atmore, Ala., the youngest of six children, his parents separated and his mother found a home in Davenport, Fla., near Lakeland, when he was 7. He attended Oakland High School in Haines City and was a standout in football and baseball.

He went on to earn an associate degree from what was then Voorhees Junior College, a historically Black school in Denmark, S.C., where as a lineman he led the football team to conference championships in 1962 and 1963.

Enrolling next at Benedict College, now Benedict University, in Columbia, S.C., he was captain of the football team. Adept at creating openings in the opposing lines, he was considered the key to the success of the team's running backs. He was inducted into the college's Sports Hall of Fame.

He had short stints as an offensive guard with the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats until an injury ended his football career.

At Benedict, where he completed a bachelor's degree in elementary and special education, he met a student from Buffalo, Aloma D. Crumpton. They came to her hometown after they were married.

He began teaching elementary grades at School 37 in 1967 and completed course work for a master's degree at what was then Buffalo State College.

In 1968, Mayor Frank Sedita named him director of education for the Concentrated Employment Program, a manpower training program for inner-city residents. When he became director of the entire program in 1972, he added on-the-job training at local hospitals and expanded the construction program.

Later that year Erie County Executive Edward V. Regan named him executive director of the Department of Criminal Justice Planning, which administered federal funds for delinquency and crime prevention. He held the post until January 1980, when Regan's successor, Ed Rutkowski, made him the county's first Black department head, appointing him commissioner of the county's Department of Youth Services.

After Jack Kemp became President George H.W. Bush's secretary of Housing and Urban Development in 1989, he made Mr. Johnson his special assistant in HUD's Buffalo office, where he served as regional administrator and drug program coordinator. One of Kemp's principal advisers, he traveled extensively throughout the country and served until the end of Bush's term.

In 1993, he was named executive director for the University Preparatory Programs at the University at Buffalo, helping young people through the challenges of entering college.

He was part of the transition team for Gov.-elect George Pataki, who tapped him in January 1995 to lead an overhaul of the much-criticized State Office of Child and Family Services.

As commissioner through 2006, he reorganized an operation with more than 5,000 employees, oversaw billion-dollar budgets, created the state's Child Abuse Hotline Center, streamlined rules for adoption and improved services for blind youth.

He instituted the Persons in Need of Supervision (PINS) program as a sentencing alternative for youthful offenders and started a home visitation program for families at high risk of abuse and neglect that was the model for other states.

In 2000, he closed down the Erie County Youth Detention Center, which long had been deemed unsafe and overcrowded.

Since 2007, he headed his own firm, GAIIN Management Training and Consultant Services.

For many years in the 1970s and 1980s, he was president of the board of directors of the Community Action Organization, the city's principal administrative agency for federal anti-poverty programs, and chaired the local drive for the United Negro College Fund.

He was appointed by Gov. Pataki to serve on the Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority in 2005 during the county's financial crisis. He also was a leader in establishing the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, chaired the Jackie Robinson Empire State Freedom Medal Commission and chaired the Erie County Stadium Commission.

He was a member of the Catholic Central School Board and the board of trustees of the Aloma D. Johnson Charter School. He also was a board member of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, the Erie Community College Foundation and the YMCA of Buffalo and Erie County.

He was a life member of the NAACP, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and the Benedict College National Alumni Association. He also was a member of the board of trustees at Benedict.

He received many awards, including the Buffalo Urban League's highest honor, the Whitney M. Young Award, and the NAACP's Medgar Evers Award. Mayor James Griffin gave him the key to the city in 1981. He was a Buffalo News Outstanding Citizen in 1983 and was included in "Who's Who Among America's Professionals and Executives."

A trustee emeritus of St. John Baptist Church, he often was called upon to lead major church projects and recently was named an elder.

His wife, a physical education teacher and administrator in the Buffalo schools, died in 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Ingrid Knight and Ivy R. Johnson; two grandchildren and many godchildren.

Services will be held at noon Saturday in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.