Jesse Ketchum Awards ceremony set for Tuesday at West Hertel Academy

The Jesse Ketchum Awards ceremony, a 150-year-old Buffalo tradition, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at West Hertel Academy, School No. 94.

The awards are presented in recognition of the academic excellence achieved by eighth-grade students in the Buffalo Public Schools, according to Fatima Morrell, chief of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives and president of the Jesse Ketchum Memorial Fund Board, who will preside over this year's ceremony.

Jesse Ketchum medals are awarded to students who, according to Ketchum Fund guidelines, "make the most of his or her school career, to do the absolute best in daily lessons in order to succeed," and based on the eighth-graders who achieve the highest grades in English, social studies, math and science.

This year's gold medalist with the highest average is Semiah Balazadeh, formerly of School 81 and who now attends Leonardo DaVinci High School. She had a 100% grade-point average.

Rasni Ullah, formerly of School 53, will receive the silver medal. She currently attends McKinley High School. She has a grade-point average of 99.75%.

Bronze medals will be awarded to the remaining 32 students from various Buffalo schools. In addition to the medals, all of the award recipients will receive a certificate and monetary awards. All of the medalists were allowed to choose which high school they wanted to attend.

The awards are bestowed in honor of Jesse Ketchum, a 19th century Canadian political figure who moved to Buffalo at age 63 and acquired extensive land holdings in downtown Buffalo, Black Rock and South Park. He is credited with donating land and buildings to establish Buffalo's first teacher training school, the Buffalo Normal School, which was a precursor to Buffalo State Teachers College and is now SUNY Buffalo State.

Buffalo Public School Superintendent Tonja M. Williams will deliver the keynote address at Tuesday's ceremony.