James A. Williams, former Buffalo Public Schools superintendent, has died
James A. Williams. 

 News file photo

Former Buffalo School Superintendent James A. Williams, who headed the city school system from 2005 until he stepped aside in 2011, has died, it was announced Wednesday during a meeting of the Buffalo Board of Education.

Dr. Williams, who was 77, had been living in Washington, D.C. In 2012, he co-founded vibeffect, which advises educational institutions on how to help their students complete their degree programs on time.

He was superintendent of schools in Dayton, Ohio, from 1991 to 1999, then worked in Montgomery County, Md., and Nashville, Tenn. He had won numerous awards and honors.

A teacher, guidance counselor and principal before becoming a superintendent, he worked schools in the Washington, D.C., area and New Jersey before taking an administrative post in Dayton in 1986.

He received his master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of the District of Columbia and his doctorate in administration and curriculum from George Washington University.

