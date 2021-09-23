School is back in session, but for hundreds of Erie County students who have already been quarantined, it seems like last year: stuck at home, with some assignments to do, but not a lot of contact with the classroom teacher.

Remember those who said one of the things we learned during the pandemic was how to pivot to remote learning? It heralded the end of snow days, and instruction did not need to be interrupted for a power outage or water main break. But it's not that easy.

When a student is quarantined this year, most schools will provide asynchronous learning, where the student works independently on assignments from home.

"That's a challenge we're still trying to figure out," Springville Griffith Institute Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said of quarantine learning. "It's not good enough."

With Covid cases increasing, she's trying to figure out how to do more for students and is hoping to have a teacher in each school dedicated to online learning.

Moritz was not expecting the Erie County Health Department to place a lot of students on quarantine this year, but the district has already had 21 students test positive and another 101 quarantined.

"It does not seem good enough to say for the next 10 days you're on your own, we'll see you when you get back," she said.

After hearing Tuesday evening of a third case in the sixth grade, Moritz contacted the county, which said the entire grade needed to quarantine.

Early Wednesday, Moritz and Middle School administrators went over each child's schedule, and determined only 26 students were close contacts and should be quarantined. She said the Health Department agreed.

Kelly Gorecki, whose son is a sixth-grader, said she works from home, so having him home on short notice was not an issue. But she knows others were scrambling to make plans.

"I just think of all the other parents out there, I know a lot of parents don't work from home," she said.

A number of Erie County schools have seen entire classrooms or grades placed in quarantine.

"It's definitely been a challenge trying to maintain the instructional program," said Matthew Bystrak, superintendent at West Seneca Central, which has had six classrooms and a couple buses quarantined so far this year.

Akron to go temporarily remote

Late Wednesday, the Akron Central School District announced Akron High School will switch to fully remote learning for a week following a Covid-19 outbreak within the school.

Akron Superintendent Patrick D. McCabe said in a statement that the high school has had 17 positive Covid-19 cases in the past 10 days and, as a result, more than 175 students in at least 13 classes at the school are subject to quarantine orders.

The district’s decision to switch to remote learning followed the recommendation of the Erie County Health Department, which found evidence of Covid-19 transmission at the high school and in an unidentified school extracurricular activity, officials said.

The district has had 29 Covid-19 cases since the start of the school year and the total could rise, pending the results of several outstanding tests, Dr. Gale Burstein, the county’s health commissioner, wrote to McCabe.

High school students who are not quarantining are to report for class in person on Thursday, McCabe said, but Friday is a superintendent’s conference day with no high school attendance.

High school students will study remotely for one week, beginning Monday, and are set to return to the school on Oct. 4. The district will clean and disinfect the high school during this time.

To minimize disruption, elementary and middle school students will continue with in-person learning, McCabe said.

Who gets quarantined

People are quarantined if they are not vaccinated and come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

A close contact for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade is considered someone who was within 3 feet of the student testing positive for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.

The Erie County Health Department goes another step beyond those recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for classrooms, buses and athletic teams. If there is no seating chart and someone tests positive, the county requires all unvaccinated students to quarantine for 10 days, and if two or more students in a classroom test positive in a 10-day period, the entire class is quarantined for 10 days, regardless if masks were worn.

If they are under a 10-day quarantine, children may be out of school for six to eight days, depending on when the quarantine started.

The Health Department did not provide the number of students quarantined since the beginning of school, but spokeswoman Kara Kane said in an email that "the school team in our office of epidemiology is managing many more cases among school students and staff than at this time last year, though those cases have not reached our peaks from March and April 2021."

She also said the number of close contacts has tended to be higher than last year, but because vaccinated people are not subject to quarantine if they have no symptoms, many do not have to quarantine. The county reported 356 cases in children under 18 for the week ending Saturday, which is a 118% increase from the week ending Aug. 28, when schools were still out of session.

Last year, parents could check the number of cases reported by schools on the state Covid Report Card website, but the website has not displayed the information for this year. Schools and districts began reporting Covid-19 cases to the New York State Health Department Sept. 13. State Health Department spokeswoman Abigail Barker said some "public-facing aspects" are being updated to simplify reporting for schools. The information is to be available on the website by Sept. 27, she said.

Technology helps

When students returned for hybrid classes in West Seneca schools last year, teachers were teaching students in the classroom while live-casting their classes to those at home. It was better than not having the contact with students, but there were issues.

"The struggle we had last year with that, frankly, is we didn't feel the teacher was able to do either group the justice they needed," Bystrak said. "In theory it sounds great. It was a real lift for our teachers."

He said teachers were limited in their ability to move around the classroom and to stay fully engaged with the children in the classroom and those at home.

Most schools are not set up for that this year, when individual students are placed on quarantine. But it's better than it was in the spring of 2020, when school buildings shut down for the pandemic.

"We’ve been helping kids learn during an absence for decades, and done it quite well. We now have some new tools in the tool box, Google Classroom, Schoology, or Seesaw, all kinds of electronic platforms that give kids instant access to more class material than ever before," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who is president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association.

By Monday, about 60 students in the Eden Central School District had been quarantined. And as of Monday, Superintendent Jeffrey A. Sortisio had not heard of any cases being transmitted in the schools. Some were teammates, some were quarantined because a family member had tested positive.

"It's a small number that test positive," he said. "Most of these students are healthy."

In most cases, teachers provide materials to students who must stay home.

"This past year we got a lot better at utilizing technology to keep posted and keep connected with students," he said.

All of Eden's teachers have been approved to be home instructors. Sortisio said when a student is quarantined, a call goes out for teachers to work directly, albeit remotely, with the student. The program is new, and not all students have a designated home instructor, he said.

"State regulations say we don't have to provide home instruction until the child is out for two weeks," Sortisio said. "With what happened the last year and a half, we just can't delay that amount of time before a child receives instruction."

