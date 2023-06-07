After canceling outdoor activities during and after school on Wednesday, Buffalo Schools early this afternoon has decided to cancel all outdoor activities for Thursday as a "continued precaution" alongside the air quality alert for the region.

For Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore, these measures are insufficient, especially when factoring in the district's responsibility to get kids to and from school safely.

"Think about kids waiting 30 minutes to get on buses," Rumore said. "We have snow days, and this is worse than a snow day."

The district has at least one available snow day that could be used Thursday, the outgoing teachers union president added. Buffalo Schools was given an extra day off in April because of unused snow days, part of the 2016 teachers contract.

District spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond explained the schools' decision in a statement later Wednesday.

"The Buffalo Public School District’s air quality standards for indoor air quality are some of the most stringent in the area and meet state requirements," Hammond wrote. "When making this decision, the Buffalo Public Schools evaluated information from the state Department Environmental Conservation and Department of Health as well as consulting the Medical Advisory Council for the District."

Rumore said he has received complaints from more than a dozen teachers in the district, as well as some outside of Buffalo. Specific issues raised by union membership include poorly sealed windows and air purifiers not working, Rumore said, while roughly 150 comments on the district's Facebook page touch on concerns of students overheating on buses with closed windows.

Rumore also cited high rates of asthma in Buffalo, especially among children. An Associated Press report in late May cited research depicting asthma as a racial and equity issue; 12% of Black kids have been diagnosed with asthma, the report said, while only 5.5% of white kids face the respiratory ailment.

Both Rochester (No. 20) and Buffalo (No. 65) rank in the top 100 of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation's Asthma Capitals list from 2022. Four years ago, Buffalo fell among the 25-worst cities in the same report.