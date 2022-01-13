'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing

After hearing of a child who tests positive, the schools check seating charts for the classrooms and cafeteria where the child was, identifying who was within 3 feet of the child for more than 15 minutes in a class, or within 6 feet in while children are eating. The school then notifies the parents of the close contact, and if the child is not vaccinated, the student must quarantine for five days.

Cornell, who also heads the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said that translates to an average of 70 to 80 hours a week that each district spends on contact tracing.

He said schools were not assigned the task of contact tracing, but they accept it.

"You name it, we're doing it," Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "It's a real burden on our school nurses, but its worth it to keep kids in school."

Instead of two or three cases in Niagara Falls High School a day, there have been more like 10 recently, which take more time, he said. But if schools do not do contact tracing, the alternative could be closing a class or a school, he said.

"We don't want kids to get sick in school," Laurrie said. "We will do anything to keep schools open."