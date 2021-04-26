It's back to school – again – for thousands of Western New York children

After more than a year of uncertainty and uneven learning from their dining rooms, bedrooms or part-time in school, thousands of Western New York children are taking a step toward normal with a return to four or five days a week in the classroom starting Monday.
Some have been going to school two or three days a week for in-person learning, others have been fully remote and have not set foot in schools since they shut down last March 16.
Getting to this point – this late in the school year – has not been easy and the wait has left many students, parents and educators frustrated. Many are demanding in-person learning for five days a week, and parents in four suburban school districts are suing to get their children in school buildings full-time. Being out of school has left their children coping with anxiety and depression, and some students have given up on school, their parents say.
Schools got the go-ahead guidance from the New York State Health Department to seat students 3 feet from one another April 9, which was the green light they had been waiting for. The shorter distancing allows more children to fit into a classroom, allowing students who were in a hybrid model where they learned from home two or three days a week to come back more often.
School districts surveyed parents on how many would come back to school full-time and have held information meetings to explain the details of their return plans.
On Monday, 25 districts in Erie and Niagara counties will bring back elementary students for four or five days a week. Some will bring them back May 3, and others have already returned children to the classroom. Buffalo Public Schools is an outlier, and Monday will bring high school students back part-time. The Buffalo district is maintaining 6 feet distance at this time.
Why are more children returning to school if Erie County is seeing record numbers of school-age children testing positive for Covid-19?
Western New York is seeing a higher rate of community transmission than other parts of the state, but federal and state guidance has changed to allow more students in a classroom. If there is a high number of cases in the community at large, there will be a high number of cases in children, according to Dr. Rebecca Schaeffer, a child and adolescent psychiatrist. But that doesn't necessarily mean children are catching the virus from classmates. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said schools have a relatively low transmission rate. She attributes that to the fact that face masks are required in schools and that contact tracing to identify close contacts takes place and those students, faculty and staff in close contact are quarantined.
Why aren't middle and high schoolers returning?
State Health Department guidance, following the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says that in areas of low, moderate and substantial transmission, students can be at least 3 feet apart in schools while wearing masks. But in areas of high transmission, middle and high schools are to maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing, if they cannot place students in cohorts. According to the CDC, all Western New York counties have a high level of community transmission.
Some area middle schools are able to keep students in cohorts, or small groups that remain together for the entire day. It is more difficult for high schools, since students are not always in the same classes.
Why are some districts going only four days a week?
It depends on what type of remote model the district is using. Some districts have students log into classes from home, keeping the same schedule as those attending in person. Others have different teachers for fully remote students. Others use a different model, with the same teachers teaching remote and hybrid students, who now will be fully in-person. Those teachers need one day a week without in-person students so they can connect with and assist their fully remote students.
Are some students still learning remotely?
Yes, although that number changed in some schools. At Williamsville Central, 9,548 responded to a survey on which instructional model they wanted for their children. About 30%, or 2,212 students, elected to remain fully remote learners. On the elementary level, 260 decided to change from fully remote to in-person. Eleven decided to go from hybrid to fully remote.
At Springville Elementary School, 78% responding to a survey wanted the change to five days a week in school to start right away.
"It looks like our families really want our kids to come back to full five days," Springville Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said.
Why bring them back now, it's almost the end of the school year?
Some superintendents have considered the effect that another transition in a year of transitions will have on students and teachers. They have worked from home, gone to school two days a week, then back to remote learning for quarantines, and some students have had different teachers throughout the year. But superintendents believe the benefits of returning full-time are overwhelming.
"We have significant learning gaps that we’re seeing with our students that, quite honestly, an extra 53 days is going to make a small dent in," Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman told parents at an information meeting. Parents overwhelmingly supported bringing kids back full-time, he said.
Depew elementary students returned last Monday. The result, Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey said, was "awesome." For some, it was their first day in school since last March.
"The biggest complaints on Monday were that the kids were chatty and so excited to see their friends," he said. "After Tuesday, everybody was back in a routine."
What will happen in the fall?
No one knows. Educators believe things may not be back to pre-Covid-19 routines.
"In the fall, that’s going to be anybody’s guess. Will we be under the same mandates as we are now?" Rabey said.
In case restrictions must continue, he has middle and high school administrators working on ways to cohort their students so they can return at 3 feet apart.
"The more face-to-face instruction we can get our kids, we thought, the absolute better we can prepare them for next year and the year following," Stoltman said about returning in April.