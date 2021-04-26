It's back to school – again – for thousands of Western New York children

After more than a year of uncertainty and uneven learning from their dining rooms, bedrooms or part-time in school, thousands of Western New York children are taking a step toward normal with a return to four or five days a week in the classroom starting Monday.

Some have been going to school two or three days a week for in-person learning, others have been fully remote and have not set foot in schools since they shut down last March 16.

Getting to this point – this late in the school year – has not been easy and the wait has left many students, parents and educators frustrated. Many are demanding in-person learning for five days a week, and parents in four suburban school districts are suing to get their children in school buildings full-time. Being out of school has left their children coping with anxiety and depression, and some students have given up on school, their parents say.

Schools got the go-ahead guidance from the New York State Health Department to seat students 3 feet from one another April 9, which was the green light they had been waiting for. The shorter distancing allows more children to fit into a classroom, allowing students who were in a hybrid model where they learned from home two or three days a week to come back more often.