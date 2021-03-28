It could take weeks for schools to fully reopen if NY approves 3 feet social distancing in classes

"We're waiting for these pieces of a puzzle to fall into place, and they're not falling into place," Rabey said.

“We have to really look at this guidance and look to see what all the implications will be,” Cimato said.

Already there are rumblings of some local school boards deciding not to wait for the state and forging ahead on their own.

“That’s going to turn into a real mess,” Casseri said. “What would solve that mess? If the state issued the guidance.”

The state’s stance on social distancing in the classroom is not likely to affect one district: Buffalo Public Schools, the region’s largest school system. The city school system, which has returned about 12,000 students to the classroom on a part-time basis, already has said it will stick with 6 feet of distancing in its classrooms.

Busing an issue

Fitting all the kids into the classroom at 3 feet apart shouldn’t be a problem, Casseri said. Fitting them all on the buses will be.

Guidance for school buses is currently one child per seat.

“I may have to have two runs,” Casseri said.