Iroquois schools look to state for direction on how to change Native American imagery

Iroquois Central School Board members on Wednesday appeared resigned to the idea that they will have to make some changes regarding the replacement of either the district's Native American team name or its logo, but expressed uncertainty as to exactly what that change would look like or how it would be achieved.

"There's a whole lot of questions that have to be answered before we can even begin to formulate any kind of process for this," board member Charles F. Specht said during the board's regular meeting, which was livestreamed over YouTube.

Last month, the deputy state education commissioner sent a memo to public school districts across the state putting them on notice that if they don't commit to replacing Native American imagery used by their sports teams by the end of the school year, they risk having the state withhold aid, as well as the potential removal of school officers, including superintendents and board members.

Specht recalled in 2001 when the then state education commissioner first encouraged school districts to get rid of their Native American mascots and team names.

"We had a superintendent back then who thought that would be a good idea, but it was hit with a lot of community backlash and ... it was essentially dropped," he said.

Specht and other board members said they did not want to see the community divided over a mascot's name.

"I think the main thing we have to do as a community is listen and learn," board member Louise Toth said.

Board members expressed the importance of making sure that the district was being respectful to Native Americans as it pertains to any decision the board ultimately makes. Specht said it would also be important for the board to hear from all quarters of the community.

"As board members and members of our community, we also have to understand everybody else's point of view, because I don't understand the Native American's point of view, because I don't live in that environment," he said. "So one of the things I want to do is become more knowledgeable."

However, even with that as a goal, board members insisted that the state memo is too vague for the board to decide how to proceed.

"Until we get some direction from the state telling us what they actually mean by this and what the processes are, I think our hands are pretty much tied at this point," said Specht.

Board president Jane Sullivan said her main concern was any costs the district might incur as a result of any changes.

"We don't know if it's the mascot or the name of the school," Sullivan said, "but I certainly don't want to see our taxpayers paying for this if that's what we end up doing."

She also expressed hope that the state would help the district pay for any costs picked up by the district.

School Superintendent Douglas Scofield and board members said it would be wise to wait for the state Education Department to issue regulations that will inform school districts how to proceed.

The logo for the Iroquois Chiefs is a Native American head with feathers, which it has used since 1955, according to district officials. The Iroquois district has about 2,000 students from Elma, Marilla, Wales, Aurora, Lancaster and Bennington.