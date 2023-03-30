It's a group historically divided by political and union allegiances, big personalities and admitted dysfunction. But in the wake of Carl Paladino's removal and friction with previous superintendent Kriner Cash, the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education now aims to work together and shift the focus from adults to students.

All nine current board members and Superintendent Tonja M. Williams attended a retreat last weekend at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter guided by A.J. Crabill and Leslie Grant from the Council of the Great City Schools, which partners with dozens of large urban school districts across the country.

The two-day training/retreat hybrid was perspective-altering and energizing, Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman said.

"It was an awesome experience," she said, and those who attended were encouraged to learn that other school boards that went through a similar process have had success "setting the pace" for improvement in high-poverty urban districts.

Crabill shared sentiments from his new book "Great on Their Behalf: Why School Boards Fail, How Yours Can Become Effective."

Grant, a longtime member of the board in Atlanta Public Schools, delved into her experiences in leadership. Several Buffalo board members who intended to stay for one day of sessions changed their plans to return for a second block from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It could be transformative for the board in how we conduct our meetings and represent the vision and values of the community," said Larry Scott, an at-large board member who decided to return for second session.

Crabill's broader message was emphasizing endeavors that benefit students rather than those celebrating adults. For practical takeaways, Belton-Cottman said more than 50% of the board's work would be dedicated to monitoring student data; its efforts more directly tied to the superintendent's "Five by '25" benchmarks such as ensuring reading proficiency by the end of third grade; an evaluation of community benefit organizational partners and a commitment to Crabill's outcome-focused methodology.

The rejuvenated approach comes at the dawn of a newly assembled board, with Cindi McEachon and Terri Schuta joining the board in January and Belton-Cottman taking over for Louis Petrucci as president.

"We have some serious talent on his board," the president said.

Board member Jennifer Mecozzi, in her third term representing the West District, called the experience "empowering."

"A.J. and Leslie put the mirror up for us in the most truth-telling of ways, and we absorbed the lessons as a united board," Mecozzi said. Ann Rivera, Paulette Woods, Kathy Evans-Brown, Terrance Heard are the other school board members.

Working closely with the superintendent will remain integral to the board's mission, said Belton-Cottman, who praised Williams' efforts in her first year at the district helm.

"We've never had that type of leadership before," she said.