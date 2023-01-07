International Prep student memorializes art teacher's mother, a victim of the blizzard

Angelie Perez, a senior at International Prep, felt her teacher's grief. The art teacher, Edie Syta, lost her 73-year-old mother in the blizzard that crushed the Buffalo area over Christmas.

Perez read The Buffalo News article on how Stasia Syta died, driving through the blizzard on Dec. 23 to the Broadway Market to buy fish for a traditional Polish dinner. She was devastated to learn of her teacher's frantic efforts to coordinate a rescue attempt for her stranded mother and connect with emergency responders – to no avail.

"It was heartbreaking," Perez said Friday from the West Side school.

A photo that accompanied the article of Stasia Syta and Edie's dog, Milo, a German shepherd, gripped Perez. She knew how much Milo meant to the Sytas. Milo is like a child to Edie Syta, Perez said. And the blizzard victim was known for doting over the family canine, preparing a special dog-friendly version of rosol, a Polish chicken soup, for the dog.

It gave her an idea.

"This looks like a beautiful, sweet woman," Perez recalled thinking. "And this is for my beautiful, sweet teacher."

She took a pencil to a piece of paper and began drawing.

The power of the teacher-student relationship fueled Perez. The senior described the genuine care she felt from her interactions with her teacher – both for her artwork and for her as a person.

"When she sees me, she smiles and wants to give me a hug," Perez said. "She's like, 'oh my God, your art,' and she even cries sometimes when I show her what I'm doing – she's that passionate about art."

Students often will write cards or letters to their teachers or public figures during difficult times. Perez chose to draw – the medium that connected her to her teacher. Her favorite hobby, for which she was building a portfolio, had proven cathartic in the past. "Whenever I feel sad or something, I can just draw and let it go," she said.

Perez strove to recreate the photo from the newspaper. She drew with pencil but also used a "smudge" technique to show texture and shading. She also added two special touches: she gave Stasia Syta angel wings and a halo.

Her other teachers at International Prep were so impressed that they were eager to show off her finished portrait off when visitors came to the West Side school on Friday to check out the trial run of a new security system.

Perez said she planned to give the original drawing to her art teacher at her mother's wake on Friday night.

"I want her to know that there's people here for her," Perez said.