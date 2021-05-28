Instructor's Black Lives Matter comment taken out of context, Buff State finds

A SUNY Buffalo State instructor who said she was “sick” of Black Lives Matter was taken out of context while trying to stir classroom debate, the college’s chief diversity officer said Friday.
Part-time writing lecturer Erica Cope’s remarks from a class last September brewed a storm of controversy on social media after they were posted in a 20-second video clip on Instagram in April.
“This is me speaking honestly, and you guys have to respond honestly with what you think, with what you feel about this. So I am sick of … about Black Lives Matter. All right? I said it,” Cope is quoted as saying in the clip.
While describing it as a remark “that many, including myself, would perceive as culturally insensitive,” Chief Diversity Officer Crystal J. Rodriguez-Dabney also said that the instructor had intended it as part of a broader effort “to generate thought and debate” in a course where students learn rhetorical and critical analysis skills.
Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner directed Rodriguez-Dabney to review the incident.
Cope’s remarks in the classroom happened on the same day news unfolded out of Kentucky that none of the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would be charged with crimes directly related to her death.
Rodriguez-Dabney noted in her statement that students in Cope’s virtual class that same afternoon “may have been contending with very raw emotions at the time of the instructor’s statement.”
“In this context especially, it is understandable that the comment made was interpreted by our students and larger community as insensitive and hurtful regardless of the instructor’s intent,” she said.
Cope also clarified during the Sept. 23 virtual course that she personally supported the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice, Rodriguez-Dabney said.
Still, Cope acknowledged her lesson plan and approach on that day was flawed, and she revised the lesson plan before the spring semester, said Rodriguez-Dabney.
The college is developing a pilot program for the fall to train College Writing Program faculty on “inclusive pedagogical practices,” she said.
Cope started teaching at the college in 2018. There has been no change in her employment status, according to a college spokesman.