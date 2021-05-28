Instructor's Black Lives Matter comment taken out of context, Buff State finds

A SUNY Buffalo State instructor who said she was “sick” of Black Lives Matter was taken out of context while trying to stir classroom debate, the college’s chief diversity officer said Friday.

Part-time writing lecturer Erica Cope’s remarks from a class last September brewed a storm of controversy on social media after they were posted in a 20-second video clip on Instagram in April.

“This is me speaking honestly, and you guys have to respond honestly with what you think, with what you feel about this. So I am sick of … about Black Lives Matter. All right? I said it,” Cope is quoted as saying in the clip.

While describing it as a remark “that many, including myself, would perceive as culturally insensitive,” Chief Diversity Officer Crystal J. Rodriguez-Dabney also said that the instructor had intended it as part of a broader effort “to generate thought and debate” in a course where students learn rhetorical and critical analysis skills.

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner directed Rodriguez-Dabney to review the incident.

