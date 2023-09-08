The Say Yes Buffalo endeavor to cover college tuition costs for Buffalo high school students – now and deep into the future – has received a major boost.

State Sen. Tim M. Kennedy at a meeting with The Buffalo News Editorial Board on Thursday announced a $10 million investment into the Say Yes endowment fund. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes was his partner in the effort.

Kennedy, whose three children attend or have graduated from Buffalo schools, reminisced to a moment from 2012, when Roger Weiss, founder of parent organization Say Yes to Education, visited the Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts to announce the Buffalo offshoot.

“When we looked out into the crowd, we saw children, students with tears pouring down their faces,” Kennedy said. “Elation, like you can’t imagine, and you can’t replicate it.”

It crystalized the senator’s commitment to the Say Yes mission.

With the state financial injection, an anonymous donor and a host of other contributors, Say Yes is close to receiving enough financial support to continue its scholarship endeavors indefinitely.

“This fund will be there when we are long gone, providing access to a good education and ultimately a good job for students in the city schools,” said David Rust, executive director with Say Yes.

The state contribution puts a significant dent in the nonprofit’s fundraising goal of $65 million, which would sustain the scholarships for roughly 25 years if the current pace continues.

Say Yes has so far accrued $54 million, about $11 million shy of its goal with about nine months until the deadline.

Its five-year fundraising campaign in 2018 was in part sparked by a challenge grant by an anonymous donor who agreed to pay $1 for every $3 Say Yes raises. Rust said Thursday that the donor will have paid $18 million. The state also contributed $10 million to the Say Yes endowment in 2018.

A major partner with Buffalo Public Schools that also works with local charter schools, Say Yes is best known for its college scholarship program that covers “last dollar” tuition costs for Buffalo students. The amount awarded depends on family income, other tuition assistance, number of years attending Buffalo Public Schools and other factors. It does not cover college fees.

Say Yes data shows more than 7,000 scholarships have been awarded totaling $29 million, while Buffalo’s graduation rates have improved by 30% – from 49% to 79% – since Say Yes’ arrival.

Work surrounding scholarships has expanded, too. Guiding high school students through graduation and transitioning into college remain the root goals, but Say Yes initiatives have evolved as fewer students choose the traditional college route.

A youth apprenticeship program called CareerWise Greater Buffalo is a Say Yes pathway that weaves together businesses and higher-education institutions. A high school graduate applies for the program and, if selected, receives a paying job in a field of interest while earning related course credits from schools including SUNY Erie Community College and Hilbert College. Should the student complete the program, the perk is automatic job placement at the business.

Beyond scholarship, the organization’s services have increased in breadth. Say Yes has partnered with Buffalo Schools for Little Scholars, a prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds that’s expanding from two to six schools this year.

Saturday Academies attract neighborhood students and families for educational and other activities, while a four-week Say Yes Summer Success Program is viewed by Buffalo schools as a key cog in reducing opportunity gaps widened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re instilling hope in children, in students that may have not had hope before Say Yes came to Buffalo,” Kennedy said.