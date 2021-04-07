Infusion of state, federal aid gives schools an unprecedented funding boost

“We’re in a vastly better position than we would have dared to hope for last summer or fall when we were faced with the prospect of 20% reductions in state aid for the current year and not knowing what may be in store for future years,” Lowry said.

State budget heads toward adoption with plan to legalize mobile sports betting Internet betting on any range of sports contests – allowing people to bet on their laptops from home or the office or on their phones while in the stadium watching a Buffalo Bills game – should be operating by year's end.

School districts not only benefited from an infusion of federal stimulus money; they did not see their aid reduced in equal amounts by the state, as done in prior rounds of Covid-19 relief funding. Foundation aid is up by $1.4 billion.

"It's the largest increase in school aid in a generation," said state Sen. Sean M. Ryan.

Increasing the foundation aid next year is the start of fulfilling a commitment first made in 2007, when the state promised to phase in billions more dollars in aid and rely on a formula that distributes it more equitably to school districts. When the Great Recession hit, the state was never able to fully fund those financial promises and is now trying to make good.

Ryan said the districts owed the most money from the foundation aid formula were the ones that got the most money this year.

