In schools, it's 3 R's plus health and safety: 'There's only so much that the teacher can fit into a day'

Remember when schools were considered just about reading, writing and arithmetic?

Today serving meals, checking on emotional and mental well being and providing a safety net are also among additional and expected duties.

"Schools are doing many more things than in times past to help students and families with issues beyond academics: health, mental health, food insecurity, after-school care, recreation," said Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

A survey of 467 public school superintendents in New York – 64.6% of the group's membership – found the mission of schools is expanding, according to the council. School leaders say that is key to academics.

"Students can't learn unless those basic needs are being met. If they're not coming to school with a mindset to learn and how can we teach?" Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES Superintendent David O'Rourke said. "There's no choice but to kind of meet those things."

"The reality of it is that if kids don't experience some significant measure of joy, value and connection in school on purpose, then the rest of the school experience is not going to happen," Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said.

In the survey completed in the fall, 90% of superintendents said schools have taken on a larger role in providing supports for families and 81% said schools are the first and most readily available source of mental health services for young people.

"I also think it's a fair concern that there's only so much that the teacher can fit into a day," O'Rourke said. "And so we're trying to figure out ways and kind of integrating what we can do with the teachers so that they're not overwhelmed by the plate of things that they are trying to do with their students."

With the infusion of money from Covid-19 relief and the full funding of the foundation state aid expected this year, more school leaders, 55%, are optimistic about the long-term financial outlook for their districts. In 2019, 25% were optimistic.

"The state and federal money is making a difference. That comes through most clearly," Lowry said.

But the single greatest concern of superintendents remains inadequate state aid. They also are concerned about increasing special education costs, inflationary pressures, rising student poverty, declining enrollment and the impact of the property tax cap.

The organization has surveyed superintendents annually since 2011, with the exception of 2020.