In reversal of earlier decision, Buffalo agrees to let maskless student attend school

A Buffalo fifth-grader will return to his classroom next month for the first time in 22 months, after Buffalo Public Schools had refused to let him attend in person because he could not tolerate wearing a face mask.

The boy's parents filed a complaint in federal court last week, and today, the school district reached an agreement with the parents that affects the boy and other students who have asked for an exemption from wearing a mask.

The 10-year-old is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraines, hypotonia and pica, an eating disorder involving eating nonfood items.

"My clients are disappointed that it took many months and filing a federal lawsuit to get their son back in school," said their attorney, Rebecca Izzo. "He’s missed nearly half of his fifth grade year and that’s time that he’ll never get back. But they're grateful the district has finally agreed to do the right thing."

The boy's parents, Edward Speidel and Amy Szafranski, had expected their son would return to in-person learning in September.