In annual ranking, University at Buffalo is a top-40 hit

The University at Buffalo is among the top 40 public universities in the nation for a fourth year running, according to rankings compiled by U.S. News and World Reports.

UB was tied for 38th among public universities in the magazine's rankings, which take into account academics, tuition cost and other factors. In a wider list that includes both public and private colleges and universities, UB ranked tied for 93rd.

In a release from the university, A. Scott Weber, the provost, said: “We are proud that UB continues to be recognized among the top universities in the nation and to positively impact the world through our research, scholarship, creative activities, education, clinical care and engagement activities.”

