In a high school senior year like no other, the college search goes virtual

She applied to five colleges, including Houghton College, a small, liberal arts college in Allegany County where her sister, Rebekah, is a senior.

"I think going to a small school where I can get professor help very easily would help me overall do well," she said.

It is a Christian college, she said, and would definitely help with "my walk in the Lord."

"I would be surrounded with kids who believe in the same things as me, or around the same things as me. That would really help me after growing up in a school where not many people did," she said.

And she has a spot on Houghton's softball team.

"It's not as important as academics obviously, but it's very important to me," she said about softball. "I've grown a love for the sport through all these years. It's probably one of my favorite things to do."

While Houghton's premedicine program was attractive, she also applied to Gannon University in Erie, Pa., D'Youville College, and St. John Fisher College and Nazareth College, both in the Rochester area. She heard good things about all their programs, she said.