In a high school senior year like no other, the college search goes virtual

The Buffalo News 12 years ago followed the first year of elementary school through the eyes and experiences of 5-year-old Rachel Scharf at West Seneca West Elementary. Rachel, now at West Seneca West High School, is navigating her senior year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rachel Scharf is well into the second quarter of her senior year, and she has yet to step into a classroom in West Seneca West High School because of the pandemic.
It was a long fall without things like homecoming or fall sports. But not everything was negative. Rachel got her braces off just before senior portraits were taken. And some senior year traditions aren't waiting for the end of the pandemic, like looking for a college.
"It's a tough year to be a senior," said Angel B. Perez, CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling. "The most obvious change has been the process of getting to know a school."
Gone are the weekend open houses and group tours of college campuses, or visits of admissions counselors to high schools, or waiting in lines at a college fair.
The college search is a virtual experience for many students. And while helpful, it's not the same as touring a campus, talking to students, seeing a dorm room.
"There's a feeling you get when you walk on a college campus that you actually know this is the place for me – or it's not," Perez said.
SATs fell victim to the pandemic as well.
That was a relief to Rachel. Although she's an A student, and ranks 34th in her class of nearly 300, she is not keen on standardized tests.
"I'm a terrible test taker. I don't think I would have scored very high at all," she said.
Perez said two-thirds of colleges are test optional as a result of Covid-19, but some students are concerned they may be penalized if they don't have an exam score. That just adds to their anxiety, he said.
The other change is the cancellation of many extracurricular activities.
"You aren't the captain of the football team this year, or playing trombone in the band," Perez said.
But colleges are looking at the activities students participated in when they were freshmen, sophomores and juniors, he said.
Rachel started thinking about college in her junior year. She knew she wanted to become a physical therapist after she started working out. An avid softball player, she wants to help people who get injured to get better to enjoy their sport.
"When I started playing softball I wasn't the most athletic," she said. "I started working out and practicing more. While I was working out I grew a huge love for working out."
She applied to five colleges, including Houghton College, a small, liberal arts college in Allegany County where her sister, Rebekah, is a senior.
"I think going to a small school where I can get professor help very easily would help me overall do well," she said.
It is a Christian college, she said, and would definitely help with "my walk in the Lord."
"I would be surrounded with kids who believe in the same things as me, or around the same things as me. That would really help me after growing up in a school where not many people did," she said.
And she has a spot on Houghton's softball team.
"It's not as important as academics obviously, but it's very important to me," she said about softball. "I've grown a love for the sport through all these years. It's probably one of my favorite things to do."
While Houghton's premedicine program was attractive, she also applied to Gannon University in Erie, Pa., D'Youville College, and St. John Fisher College and Nazareth College, both in the Rochester area. She heard good things about all their programs, she said.
"Rachel's biggest prerequisite about college was that it couldn't be more than an hour and a half to two hours away," her mother, Amy Scharf, said.
"I'm a homebody," Rachel said. "I don't like being away from home."
Her first acceptance came from Houghton, but she wanted to hear from the other colleges, and what their financial aid packages look like. Her mother recently filled out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the necessary form to receive federal aid.
She visited Nazareth and St. John Fisher, but there were places, like dorms, that she could not see because of the virus.
Houghton's admissions staff usually attends 40 to 60 college fairs and visits about 200 high schools each fall. The cars stayed in the lot this year, but there were some virtual visits and virtual college fairs, said Ryan Spear, dean of admission.
And while this is unlike any other fall in the Admissions Office, it was not all negative. Students and parents alike have become at ease with video conferencing, and he was able to connect with them and see their faces on a Zoom call, rather than talking to just the student on the phone.
Houghton had already decided to "reset" its tuition rates downward, and the pandemic accelerated the plans, he said. It seemed to resonate with families.
The college did offer individual tours, but prospective students did not go into dormitories or the dining hall, he said.
Grading in high schools in the spring was mixed because schools shut buildings in March, but Houghton, like other colleges, allows students to explain any variation in grades, Spear said.
Reports from this fall show that fewer students have applied to college compared to last year at this time, Perez said.
"What's really alarming is there are fewer first generation low-income students who have applied to college," he said, adding that fewer students have submitted financial aid applications.
Perez said colleges may be a bit forgiving this year with application deadlines. But the federal financial aid application is different, he said, because "once the money runs out, it's out."
There also are more students applying to public colleges and fewer applying to private institutions, compared to last year.
That's not the case at Houghton, which is seeing a slight increase, possibly due to the decrease in tuition, Spear said.
Houghton often sees siblings and sons and daughters of alumni applying and attending.
"It does tend to become part of family journeys," he said.
And so it is with the Scharf family.
Rachel decided about 9 p.m. on a recent Monday evening that Houghton was where she wanted to go to college.
"I really focused on it the last couple weeks, prayed about it, and at the end of the day, I think that's where my heart was leading me," she said.
She may have been the last to know. Most everyone around her figured that is where she would end up, she said.
And knowing she doesn't have to think about the decision anymore, with so many other things going on "feels like a load off my shoulders," she said.