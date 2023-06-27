It survived a round of school closings in 2014, but dwindling enrollment has taken its toll on Immaculate Conception School of Allegany County.

The Buffalo Catholic Diocese announced Tuesday that the Wellsville school, in existence for more than 125 years under the direction of Immaculate Conception Parish, will close.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher accepted the recommendation of the school's board of trustees to cease operations.

“One of the most challenging decisions to make as a bishop is to close a Catholic school,” Fisher said in a statement. “This community has tried valiantly to sustain this long-standing school and the harsh recent economics, and the realities of the upcoming lack of enrollment, force us to make this unfortunate decision.”

The school served pre-K through sixth grades and became a regional school under the auspices of the diocese in 2007.

There were 46 students in the school at the end of this school year.

Enrollment has declined in recent years, and fewer than 20 students confirmed they would return in September, according to the diocese.

Trustees recommended the school cease operations in the face of low projected enrollment and a recent history of operating with a budget deficit.

The bishop praised the Rev. Jim Hartwell, canonical administrator, and Principal Caitilin Dewey, and thanked the Sisters of Mercy for their long history of involvement with the school.