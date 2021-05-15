Ideas floated as Buffalo Public Schools looks to seize opportunity of pandemic aid

Reducing class sizes and hiring more social workers and guidance counselors are among the suggestions for how to spend a $289 million influx of federal dollars coming to Buffalo Public Schools to help recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-time fusion of money is about the same amount as the district receives in federal anti-poverty funds in a decade, and how the district decides to spend the money is being closely watched by community leaders, parents and advocates.

"We have to seize this opportunity, and use it in a strategic way and do this right, because we probably won’t get another chance like this," Jaime Cohen, director of the district's Title I program, said Saturday during an online forum aimed at gathering ideas. "We want a massive, dramatic impact."

Districts across the state are receiving millions of dollars in grants from the two coronavirus recovery acts, and they must seek input from the public on how to spend the money before devising a plan and applying for the funds. Saturday's forum was the second of three virtual district meetings in Buffalo to solicit input of parents, teachers and other community members