Within minutes of the Supreme Court releasing its decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday, higher education leaders and advocates in Western New York and across the nation began decrying it as a setback for diversifying college and university campuses.

The court voted 6-3 to prohibit race from being considered as a factor in college admission and recruitment at a time when many colleges and universities have been seeking to serve more underrepresented students and hire more diverse faculty.

Besides making it harder for schools to reflect the communities they serve, college officials say the ruling also may harm efforts to battle declining college enrollment everywhere by expanding recruitment of students outside the traditional demographic of financially privileged 18-year-olds, whose population is expected to drop in the near future.

The American Association of Colleges and Universities said the ruling “greatly complicates the efforts of colleges and universities to design holistic admissions policies that advance their distinctive missions and to create educational environments and experiences that produce the learning outcomes they seek for their students.”

Canisius University is among the Western New York schools that have embraced diversity as a key part of their mission. One of Canisius President Steve Stoute’s first actions as president was to eliminate standardized test scores from the admissions process because they tend to skew in favor of more financially privileged students.

Stoute called Thursday’s decision “a difficult day for higher education and us as a nation” but said Canisius will continue its efforts to provide opportunities for all students, including those whose experiences or perspectives may be related to their race.

Stoute paid attention to the cases filed by Students for Fair Admissions as president of a Catholic Jesuit college with a social justice tradition, as someone who holds a law degree and as a first-generation college student who immigrated to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago to attend a U.S. Catholic college, Seton Hall.

“Based on how the oral arguments went and the questions the justices asked the lawyers, and how this court has evolved precedent over the years, it was clear this day would come,” Stoute said.

“So it’s not surprising, but it’s hugely disappointing, because our work as institutions is central to building a more just nation and society, and we are nowhere near done providing opportunities to all students regardless of the systemic barriers they face when they come to us in higher education. And the court misses that.”

At the same time, he said “nothing changes for Canisius” because the court left “a narrow path” for schools to allow a student’s background to factor in the admissions process.

At the end of his opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

Stoute said that will come into play as Canisius designs a more “holistic” admissions process now that it has eliminated standardized testing from consideration. He said it will include having students write about their challenges and goals and interviewing them about their hopes in pursuing higher education.

“No longer can we ask, ‘What’s your ethnicity? Black? White? Hispanic?’ “ he said. “But we can ask, ‘How has your ethnicity impacted you and your life journey, and how will contributing that perspective benefit our living-learning community here at Canisius?’ “

St. Bonaventure University President Jeff Gingerich said the ruling “will not impact our efforts to diversify our student body” at the Olean-based school. “We have programs and processes in place to welcome students, regardless of race, who have proven they deserve an opportunity no matter their economic situation,” he said.

“Still,” he added, “the ruling ignores the realities of a society that has yet to come close to providing equal opportunity for underrepresented people and runs counter to the idea that as a society we are concerned about improving the lives of all of our people. What better way is there to help level our still-tilted playing field than increasing educational opportunity?”

Matthew Giordano, president of Villa Maria College, said the ruling overturns a long precedent of allowing colleges to consider race as a factor just as they consider “legacy” for students whose relatives are alumni.

“There has been a history of inequality in higher education, and affirmative action has been a tool – not the only tool, but one tool – to help mitigate that inequity and make higher education more inclusive,” Giordano said.

“A college degree, despite rampant skepticism as of late, is still one of the main tickets to a better life,” he said. “So it’s really important that if we’re going to take social mobility and the righting of historical wrongs seriously, we need to have policies in place for higher education institutions to make sure the diversity of their institutions reflects the diversity of society.”

Giordano said Villa has held diversity and inclusion as a priority for so long – including being test-optional, not having a “legacy” advantage and offering generous financial aid – that underrepresented and underfunded students will continue to seek an education there.

“We feel like we have been doing a lot of these things that will help us continue to provide a quality education for all,” he said, “and by all I mean a demographic that truly reflects our community.”

Niagara University president, Reverend James Maher, issued a statement that says that the potential changes to colleges nationally will not stop the university’s commitment to diversity.

“Guided by our Catholic Social Teaching, as well as our Vincentian mission, we are called to be an inclusive community where all are welcome,” he wrote in the statement. “We will continue to admit students and hire faculty and staff that reflect the diverse world where we live in. We will do no less.”

Satish Tripathi, president of the University at Buffalo, issued a statement saying that the university will work alongside SUNY offices of the chancellor and the general counsel to analyze the implications of the ruling.

“With the analysis of the ruling underway, allow me to reaffirm that our values of social justice will continue to guide us in our expression of our university mission,” the statement read.

SUNY Chancellor John King and the SUNY board of trustees issued a joint statement condemning the ruling and pledging to continue to pursue diversity, equity and inclusion “within the law.”

“Today, the US Supreme Court attempted to pull our nation backwards in the journey toward equity and civil rights with an egregious ruling that will have serious impacts on students and families seeking the American dream of opportunity through higher education,” the statement reads.

“Race-conscious admissions policies have enriched our institutions and our nation. Yet despite the existence of race-conscious admissions policies, Black and Latino students, along with other groups, are still underrepresented across institutions of higher education as students, faculty members, and administrators.”

“Today’s decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made, by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges ... At SUNY, our resolve to provide opportunity for all has never been stronger. The commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will continue to be a factor in every goal we pursue, every program we create, every policy we promulgate, and every decision we make.”

Jahare Hudson, president of Canisius College Undergraduate Student Association, woke up to the news and was shocked.