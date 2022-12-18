How much blame should First Student get for Buffalo schools' transportation problems?

To overcome the Buffalo Public Schools' transportation problems caused by a shortage of bus drivers, the district has proposed changing start and end times for the school day and also reimbursing parents to drive their kids to school.

But amid the quest for innovative solutions, members of the School Board and the teachers union have wondered why First Student, the district's private transportation partner that receives about $50 million annually to transport students safely on yellow buses, has not faced any consequences.

"I know this is a national crisis, but, perhaps First Student, a large national company, should share some of this responsibility for not fulfilling their commitment to this costly contract," At-large School Board Member Larry Scott wrote before the Sept. 21 board meeting.

Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, responded Oct. 21 to the district's proposal to stagger school starting and ending times by questioning why hiring more bus drivers was not a more feasible solution than upending teachers' and parents' schedules with such a midyear change.

First Student, through Senior Location Manager Rob Hummel in August and Corporate Communications Manager Jen Biddinger in December, has emphasized the lengthy process required to become a bus driver in New York State. It takes months even if it goes smoothly, and several hurdles could hold back an applicant. The district's fleet of drivers has increased from 440 to 472 since the start of the school year though there have been several hundred applicants to First Student.

Attaining the required commercial driver license (CDL) has been the greatest barrier. A CDL is not required to apply to and be hired by First Student, but it is required for any active bus driver in the state. If hired by First Student before earning a CDL, the prospective driver would have their path to a CDL paid for by First Student, with resources offered to guide them through the process.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles lists what appears to be a reasonable multistep process to earn a CDL, but the brevity is misleading. The path to a CDL became more difficult Feb. 7, when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration added entry-level driver training (ELDT) to the existing gantlet. But many local applicants keep getting stuck at the same point.

"In Buffalo, the written CDL permit test has been challenging for some candidates," Biddinger wrote in an email. "They are required to study the federal guidelines for commercial licensing and must pass four portions of a written test, including the primary section, which is really geared toward commercial truck drivers."

Biddinger was unable to say what proportion of bus driver applicants in Buffalo had failed the written test, and a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles said its office does not keep track of the pass-fail rate of the CDL written exam.

Erie County Clerk Michael P. "Mickey" Kearns has for several months kept the hours of the county's DMVs flexible to accommodate CDL test takers, including some Saturday hours. The Buffalo Public Schools' Adult Learning Center has also provided services to applicants. These efforts have helped chip away at the driver shortage, but Kearns still called the situation a "crisis point."

"New York State needs to sharpen its pencil and be open to finding ways to not sacrifice the Article 19-A safety standards but to introduce some way to benefit nice people who might be good bus drivers," Kearns said Thursday, proposing apprenticeships or probationary periods as potential solutions.

Kearns echoed Biddinger in discussing the difficulties of the written permit test. A level of computer literacy is required, which impedes some applicants, he said. But the results of the test, in which applicants learn only if they pass or fail and are given no feedback on specific areas of struggle, offer little guidance to help those who fail in the future, Kearns explained. Applicants can take the written test as many times as they like.

"I can do things to facilitate taking the test, but I can't pass the test for them," he said.

The federal drug test poses issues for applicants, too, although less so in Buffalo than the written test, said Biddinger. FMCSA reports from all CDL pre-employment drug tests show more than 95,000 failures for marijuana from Jan. 6, 2020 through October 2022. That's four times more than for cocaine, the drug that disqualified applicants the second-most. Marijuana has been legalized in New York State but not federally.

Buffalo Public Schools is at the halfway mark of its five-year, $244.3 million contract with First Student that was signed in 2020, The News reported. The article about that agreement described an at-times turbulent history between the district and its yellow-bus provider, but the ultimate decision was for continuity and an effort to improve the relationship, while the $21 million difference between First Student and the next lowest bidder also was a factor.

District transportation data has shown improvement in November due to a concerted recruitment effort between the district and First Student, the assistance from Kearns, modified school programming and legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul that allowed third parties to administer CDL road tests.

The progress may reduce the pressure on First Student, but it does not mean the bus driver problem is close to being solved. A district that maintained 630 bus routes in 2019 was reduced to 460 for this school year in part to manage transporting 29,000 pre-K-8 students with the existing bus driver staff. That meant fewer bus aides were necessary to meet the goal of one for every bus, but also that some buses transported as many as 50 students at once, leading to bus rides that approach an hour and safety concerns caused by the density of students.

After-school programs have been limited to students with their own transportation and those who walk to school. The district's new modified sports program, a venture heralded by Superintendent Tonja M. Williams multiple times this fall, faces significant early challenges with just six buses for 24 teams. And winter traditionally involves a thinning of the bus driver staff due to the nature of driving in harsh weather.

Some help is on the way. First Student, Hills said, has secured 10 to 12 drivers from other parts of the country to drive for the Buffalo Public Schools between New Year's and February break. But a daunting question remains: Will the out-of-town aid and the number of local applicants who earn a CDL in December be enough to offset the usual January drop-off?