After more than two decades of trying, Kids Escaping Drugs is now a partner with Buffalo Public Schools.

The local nonprofit that provides resources for struggling kids and informs parents about drug use had been unable to formally work with Buffalo Schools despite serving as a resource for hundreds of other area schools.

That changed with the commitment of a new Buffalo School Board member and the enthusiasm of board president.

Jodie Altman, executive director of Kids Escaping Drugs' all-woman team, credited Buffalo School Board member Terri Schuta, who took the Park District seat in January, with spurring the partnership, and board president Sharon Belton-Cottman for adopting the program so quickly.

"Those women could make the world move," Altman said earlier this month.

Kids Escaping Drugs, which is not a prevention agency and does not employ counselors, is determining how it will assist the district with help from Sharon Brown, Buffalo's chief of student support services. Altman said that although Kids Escaping Drugs may boast a small team of three "Face2Face" program specialists, its programming to educate adults and early intervention work with struggling students can be impactful.

The organization also has an in-person campus in West Seneca based on stabilization, rehabilitation and reintegration, and partners with BestSelf Behavioral Health for treatment.

Schuta and the rest of the board was impressed by Kids Escaping Drugs' presentation during a February work committee meeting. She said the presenters showed how easily marijuana can be used covertly in schools, with vape pens – and other means of masking the odor – a chief culprit. Altman said she has seen more recent cases in which marijuana has been laced with fentanyl, the potent opioid.

Presentations for parents may range from the "dark side of social media" to realities of post-pandemic substance abuse to these means of marijuana disguise. Speaking to groups such as the District Parent Coordinating Council and Inner High for students should further amplify the nonprofit's message, Altman said.

The district's High School Risk Behavior Assessment Survey results from 2021 suggest drug use is not among the biggest problems in schools. Mental health, negative self-perceptions, sedentary lifestyles and sexual abuse were considered greater concerns. The study indicates Buffalo saw a decrease in the percentage of students binge drinking, using marijuana and harder drugs. Within the drug portion of the report, vaping and abuse of prescription pain medications were chief worries.

Altman was skeptical. She said a stigma remains that would prevent students from admitting drug use, even with the protections of an anonymous study. "The shame is still there," Altman said.

A referral to Kids Escaping Drugs can be an alternative to or tool to reduce suspensions for students, Altman added. She said in-school drug-related infractions may lead to out-of-school suspensions that last weeks to months, but Kids Escaping Drugs' peer model, in which students are paired with someone who's fought abuse, can be "extremely powerful" and cut time spent out of the classroom in half.

The partnership was Schuta's first resolution on the school board, and it passed unanimously with the other eight members jumping to co-sponsor the resolution. She endured playful ribbing from colleagues who joked that it set an impossible standard for her future pursuits.

In previous stints as a school administrator in the Park District, Schuta said she referred some students to Kids Escaping Drugs. Matty Burke, one of the nonprofit's board members, has been active with kids in the community Schuta represents. She noted that Dick Gallagher, a legendary figure in local high school sports who died in 2021, was a co-founder in the organization, which increased her respect since he was a "genuinely caring man."

The work experience and personal connections dovetailed with Schuta's own history, in which she and some close friends lost children to drugs and mental health struggles, the board member said.

"Maybe they can find solace or hope in that people are doing something to help," Schuta said.