Leonardo da Vinci High School students don't know where they will study next year.

If recent data is any guide, wherever it is, they're going to do well.

Da Vinci was the only Buffalo Public School to achieve a 100% graduation rate – with no dropouts – for the 2021-2022 academic year, the first in the classroom after two years of remote and hybrid learning.

"We overcame all that," said da Vinci principal Greg Lodinsky, referring to learning disruption and questions about the future.

But it's how they overcame it that makes this story noteworthy.

Lodinsky, in his sixth year as principal, said he dedicated funds to fortify the school's mental health team, expanding positions he knew would be vital as students reacclimated from pandemic isolation to in-person instruction. After all, da Vinci freshmen in 2022 may have last been in a classroom in seventh grade.

"They're the bedrock, mentally and emotionally," Lodinsky said of the student support team comprising two guidance counselors, a social worker, school psychologist and attendance teacher. "They help students put emotion into words, allowing them to think straight, think clearly."

It looks like the plan worked.

Of the 90 graduates of the college prep school on the grounds of D'Youville University – for now – 66 crossed the stage with a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation, which means they passed seven Regents exams – or Regents courses during the state's pandemic cancellations – plus a pathway in the arts, career and technical education, world languages or science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Twenty-four students secured a Regents diploma, meaning they passed four Regents and an additional pathway.

Lodinsky praised the partnership with D'Youville: Da Vinci shares a building with its higher-education partner, and its students can take college courses as early as 10th grade and graduate with 24 credits.

But he said the focus on mental health is an equally important factor in student success.

Amy Crans-Stafford, in her second year as da Vinci's school psychologist, described earlier this month the daunting expectations of the new role she took on last year: guiding high school students through mental health challenges, the roots of which had little precedent.

"From September to February last year, the majority of my time was just dealing with mental health and stressed kids coming off of Covid," Crans-Stafford said. "Kids were so overwhelmed, they struggled with basic transitioning back to school – academic stressors, social-emotional stressors – so we did a lot of supporting children."

The student support team of Crans-Stafford, guidance counselors Cheryl Shul and Maureen Brett, social worker Brittany Truesdale and attendance teacher Ruyvette Townsend meets for an hour each week with an administrator – usually assistant principal Leslie Potempa – to evaluate referrals submitted by teachers, parents and students themselves.

Depending on the referral, the student support team may look at the student's behavior and academic records and develop either achievement or social-emotional plans. The team also works on resources for all da Vinci students, from suicide prevention to general strategies to cope with stress, and grows bonds through a Check and Connect program that pairs an individual student with a da Vinci adult.

A counselor from BestSelf Behavioral Health is on-site once each week as an additional resource, and the school employs a Parent Engagement Liaison to connect with families to promote student achievement.

The student support quintet works closely with teachers, who Crans-Stafford said deserve credit as foundation of the school's community.

"The teachers that we have here stay," she said. "We don't have a lot of transfers in this building. They're veteran teachers. The continuity is huge in terms of relationships with the children and families."

A full-time school psychologist is now the standard for every Buffalo school, Crans-Stafford said. In years past, a part-time school psychologist focused almost solely on special education students. The new half of Crans-Stafford's job, then, required listening and offering advice to "droves" of students that entered her office.

"You have really bright kids who don't like how they feel or that feeling of stress or anxiety," Crans-Stafford said. "We have a high level of mental health need in this building – the behaviors are not necessarily as prevalent as the mental health needs."

But even in a high-achieving school, post-pandemic mental health battles made it difficult for some students to summon the energy to attend school.

"If you're worried about something else, it's hard to focus on academics," explained Townsend, who said she averaged about five home visits – or trips to students' residences to learn why they were not at school – each week last year. Protocol is to call the absent student's household first, Townsend said, but if no one answers, an in-person visit shows that school leaders care and often motivates students to attend.

Crans-Stafford and Townsend emphasized parents' role in student mental health and academics. The school psychologist acknowledged she is in a different position than some of her district peers.

"If there's a kid in crisis and I call a parent, a parent comes," she said. And in the case of frequently absent students, Townsend urges parents to not become complacent.

"Many think that a high school student is old enough to look after themselves, so" the parent "can go to work and be comfortable," Townsend said. "Don't let go of that hand yet – carry it all the way to the stage."

Although da Vinci welcomes about 100 of its 800 applicants annually, in Lodinsky's estimate, its makeup is somewhat comparable to other district schools. More than 60% of da Vinci graduates in 2022 were economically disadvantaged, compared to nearly 80% districtwide, and the class had a relatively even split in race, with 33 Black, 21 white, 19 Asian and 16 Hispanic students, according to state education data. The school's small size is an advantage, Lodinsky and the school support team agreed, creating smaller caseloads, more individualized attention and personal bonds between students and adults.

Da Vinci is leaving its home on the campus of D'Youville University – its home for 39 years for its eventual home in Buckham Hall at SUNY Buffalo State University. But at least one year at a temporary location is expected despite the original intention to transition to Buffalo State for fall 2023.

D'Youville and da Vinci mutually agreed on March 22, 2022, to terminate their partnership June 30, 2023, with university officials explaining there was no longer adequate space on campus to accommodate the growth of both entities. Da Vinci was vocal about not having its own gym, auditorium and several extracurricular programs, while D'Youville sought to boost student enrollment after a move to NCAA Division II, a rebranding and switch from college to university.

But converting Buckham Hall at Buffalo State into da Vinci's new home required "more site work than anticipated," Buffalo Schools Chief Operating Officer David Hills said by email Thursday. The construction costs to meet code for K-12 schools, estimated at $26.5 million, sparked frustration from the Buffalo School Board in November before it ultimately voted to proceed with the project. The process to confirm and prepare a temporary site, called a swing school, is ongoing.

When Lodinsky thinks back to June graduation last year, he remembers tears welling up in his eyes during the celebration at North Park Theatre. He said the school's future destination – particularly its short-term home this fall – has been more of an issue lately, but he's confident the school community will not break.

"We're strong enough to deal with adversity, and we can emerge stronger," Lodinsky said.