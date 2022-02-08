Hochul signals change is coming to NY as other states start to drop mask mandates

Hochul said she is in contact with the heads of large hospitals to check capacity and will be meeting with school superintendents Tuesday.

"I have a lot of metrics I'm examining right now," the governor said. "That doesn't mean we won't get to that place."

One of the metrics the state is looking at is vaccination rates, and Hochul said she wants to see the vaccination rate increase for 5-to 11-year-olds. She again asked parents to get their children vaccinated.

About 37% of 5-to 11-year-olds had one dose of the vaccine, and 29% were fully vaccinated by Sunday, according to the state Health Department. For 12- to 17-year-olds, 76% have had one shot, and 68% were fully vaccinated.

Not having to wear face masks will go a long way toward returning schooling to the fall of 2019, when no one had heard of Covid-19, and students laughed and joked when they ate lunch sitting next to each other in the cafeteria. But it's not the only thing that will get schools back to normal.

"It really means getting back to a pre-pandemic way of life," said Tarja Parssinen, a Clarence parent and member of Western New York Education Alliance. "I do think the pressure is on for New York State to reassess these things."