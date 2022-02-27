Hochul lifts school mask mandate effective Wednesday

Most who returned that September participated in what became known as "hybrid" learning, with half of students in a class attending on any given day, while the other half remained at home learning remotely.

Hochul ended the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Feb. 10, meaning people no longer had to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when going into a restaurant or grocery store or just about any other business in the state.

When she lifted the mandate, she said it was possible the mask requirement in schools could be lifted March 7. She planned to look at certain metrics the week many students returned from the weeklong February break. Students return starting Monday.

Hochul wanted to examine reports of Covid-19 positive cases in students, cases per 100,000 population, percent positivity, general and pediatric hospital admissions, vaccination rates and global trends on the coronavirus.

She also wanted students to take a rapid test the day they returned to school and three days later.

But on Friday afternoon, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their community Covid-19 levels from four to three levels: low, medium and high.