Hochul does not expect mask mandate for schools this fall, defends emergency powers

Students, teachers and staff are not expected to have to wear masks in classrooms this fall, but state officials said Wednesday that a new variant of Covid-19 will still be necessary to monitor.

Gov. Kathy Hochul detailed part of her return-to-school Covid-19 strategy for this fall and winter in a briefing that focused on preparing for the threat of the BA.5 omicron subvariant and the seasons' history of higher Covid-19 case rates in New York.

According to data revealed in the press conference, Erie County now has a second confirmed case of monkeypox one week after the first was identified. She also defended her extension of emergency powers for which she was criticized by opponents this week. But the biggest news was the state's stance on Covid-19 as a new school year approaches.

"We anticipate a challenging fall once again," Hochul said, speaking specifically about Covid-19. The two previous falls have shown that Covid-19 cases tend to increase when cold weather encourages people to gather indoors.

Hochul added that she reserves the right to change the mask-wearing policy in schools depending on the spread of Covid-19 in the fall.

Students, teachers and staff finished last school year without a mask mandate, which ended March 2.

The governor said 3 million Covid-19 test kits will be allocated to schools for testing before this fall's return to the classroom. She said the state enrolls about 2.6 million K-12 students. The tests designated for students come from a state stockpile of 20 million at-home tests, Hochul said.

Dr. Ahish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said BA.5 is dominant in the United States, accounting for between 70% and 80% of new cases. "It's incredibly immune evasive," Jha said, citing high levels of reinfection.

Both Jha and Hochul recommended second booster shots for anyone over 50 years old; the governor said she's pushing the federal government to expand availability of second boosters, too.

Hochul shared state Covid-19 statistics from July 19, noting a seven-day average of 37.36 cases per 100,000 people and 12.74 hospitalizations per 100,000. She compared those numbers to the omicron peak, which was 381 cases per 100,000 and 62 hospitalizations per 100,000.

The governor addressed criticism she received after extending New York's state of emergency through Aug. 13, preserving her emergency powers to pass executive orders for public health without legislative approval.

Hochul's Republican foes, such as state Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay and Rep. Lee Zeldin, have called the move a power grab.

The Albany Times Union reported Tuesday that Charlie Tebele, part of a family that's a major Hochul campaign donor, also owns the test kit provider that received $637 million in no-bid business from the New York State Department of Health from Dec. 30 to March 25.

Hochul pointed to the state's reopening of schools last year after winter break, in the thick of the omicron variant's spread, to defend the value of emergency powers. Flexibility granted by the powers, she said, allowed her to bypass an RFP process to acquire sufficient test kits quickly for schools to reopen – something that did not happen in every state.

"We thought numbers were looking good in November, but at the end of November, Thanksgiving, we were hearing of a new variant, and then we were slammed by it by mid-December all the way through January," Hochul said. "The numbers were among the highest we've seen ever."

Hochul said her administration was able to secure 100 million test kits during that wave, even "racing to JFK for planes to come in" to receive tests from a "source," which she did not identify as Digital Gadgets, Tebele's company. She said she did not know at the time if the source supported her campaign or not, and that they "met the need at the time" to receive at-home tests when "nobody else or the federal government could get the kits."

Monkeypox update

Hochul released state Department of Health data that showed 679 New Yorkers had contracted monkeypox, a virus with similarities to smallpox that has primarily affected men who have sex with men. She said that 639 of the cases were found in New York City, and her chart revealed Erie County now had two cases.

Erie County Department of Health public information officer Kara Kane confirmed the second monkeypox case and said the department's office of epidemiology interviewed the infected person and identified close contacts. Those close contacts were offered monkeypox vaccines, Kane said.