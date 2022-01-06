Hochul calls for UB to double its research funding

The University at Buffalo figures prominently in Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to grow and revitalize the SUNY system.
The largest of the state’s public four-year colleges and universities, UB will be one of two flagships of the SUNY system, she said during her State of the State address on Wednesday. Stony Brook University on Long Island will be the other.
That designation underscores the reputations of the two “as premier public research universities” and their “steadfast commitment to bring the benefits of our research, clinical care and education to the region, state and world,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a written statement.
Hochul wants each of the two universities to bring in $1 billion in research funding each year by 2030 – something that she says would place them among the top 20 public universities in the country for research expenditures.
That would be quite a leap. For UB, that would mean more than doubling its current research funding, and for Stony Brook, it would mean nearly quadrupling its research funding.
UB brought in $414 million in research funding in 2019, according to the most recent National Science Foundation Higher Education Research and Development ranking available.
That was only 18% more than UB brought in for research funding a decade earlier.
Hochul pledged $102 million from the state for a new academic building for UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, an area that has seen significant growth at the university.
Undergraduate enrollment in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has increased 60% over the past decade, and graduate enrollment has more than doubled, according to university spokesperson Cory Nealon.
The new building will be on the North Campus, near the other engineering buildings, he said. The university has not yet determined details such as the size of the building and a timeline for completion.
UB is the largest of SUNY’s two dozen four-year colleges and universities, and one of only seven that has seen enrollment growth over the past decade.
Enrollment at UB has increased 12% in the past decade. But SUNY as a whole has seen its enrollment drop – from 468,000 a decade ago to 376,000 this school year.
Hochul wants to reverse that trend. She hopes to increase SUNY enrollment by one-third, to 500,000 students, by 2030. Along with that, she announced plans to extend the state’s tuition assistance program to part-time students.