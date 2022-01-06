Hochul calls for UB to double its research funding

That was only 18% more than UB brought in for research funding a decade earlier.

Hochul pledged $102 million from the state for a new academic building for UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, an area that has seen significant growth at the university.

Undergraduate enrollment in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has increased 60% over the past decade, and graduate enrollment has more than doubled, according to university spokesperson Cory Nealon.

The new building will be on the North Campus, near the other engineering buildings, he said. The university has not yet determined details such as the size of the building and a timeline for completion.

UB is the largest of SUNY’s two dozen four-year colleges and universities, and one of only seven that has seen enrollment growth over the past decade.

Enrollment at UB has increased 12% in the past decade. But SUNY as a whole has seen its enrollment drop – from 468,000 a decade ago to 376,000 this school year.