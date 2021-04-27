Higher ed turmoil includes lawsuits, no-confidence votes, collective bargaining effort

Just months after becoming a full professor and winning Canisius College's Faculty Scholarship Award, Matthew W. Mitchell found out he was losing his job.
Mitchell, who joined the Canisius faculty in 2008 and received tenure in 2011, is among 22 faculty members being let go at the end of this semester as part of the college’s efforts to cut into a $20 million operating deficit.
He isn’t leaving without a fight. Mitchell, 46, and three other tenured faculty members filed a lawsuit in December alleging that Canisius breached its contracts with them.
Area colleges and universities, under stress from enrollment and revenue losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now contending with a significant uptick in labor strife, including multiple lawsuits brought by fired employees, an investigation by a national academic organization into two area institutions, a failed union organizing effort on one campus and a whistleblower complaint filed by a group of employees against a college president.
The turmoil locally is most pronounced at Canisius, Medaille and D’Youville colleges in Buffalo, but higher education institutions across the country are being called out for trimming programs, laying off faculty and ignoring academic norms that guide how colleges and universities operate.
Earlier this month, the Faculty Senate at D'Youville College voted no confidence in the leadership of President Lorrie A. Clemo.
The American Association of University Professors, a national watchdog academic organization that monitors and investigates academic freedom and governance issues, has been inundated with complaints and inquiries, said Gregory F. Scholtz, director of AAUP’s department of academic freedom, tenure and governance.
Canisius and Medaille are part of an AAUP investigation launched last fall into eight colleges and universities over “unilateral actions” taken by their governing boards and administrations. AAUP investigators are examining to what extent the institutions ignored faculty oversight of academic matters, such as how courses are taught and what majors are offered.
“The AAUP has got a lot of process and procedures they think should be done, and maybe it works in some cases, but it doesn’t work when you’re staring at a $20 million deficit in your operating budget, and that’s what we were looking at last year,” said Canisius President John J. Hurley.
Scholtz said he wouldn’t comment on specific findings until the release of a report, which is expected sometime in May.
Canisius and Medaille could wind up on the organization’s list of colleges and universities under sanction. And while AAUP has no enforcement or compliance authority over colleges and universities, being added to the sanction list is considered a black mark in academe that could deter future faculty recruiting efforts. Other institutions being investigated are: Illinois Wesleyan University, Keuka College in Yates County, Marian University in Wisconsin, National University in California, and Wittenberg University and the University of Akron in Ohio.
The AAUP investigation is unique in terms of the volume of institutions being examined at one time for governance issues, said Scholtz.
Canisius
Citing huge revenue losses due to ongoing enrollment declines and the Covid-19-induced shutdown of campus, Canisius last June eliminated 22 faculty posts and 71 nonteaching positions. Canisius also cut programs in classics, physics, European studies and other areas, sparking howls of protest among students, faculty and alumni, as well as drawing the attention of AAUP.
Draft copies of the organization’s report recently were sent to the colleges and universities under investigation. Hurley said AAUP’s characterization of what happened at Canisius “bore no relationship to the truth.”
“This idea that they have conducted, quote, an investigation is really in a lot of ways a farce. It isn’t an investigation. It’s taking news reports and submissions from faculty at Canisius who were upset and trying to pass it off as fact,” said Hurley.
Hurley also described the report as “completely divorced from the reality of an unprecedented global pandemic.”
In addition to the AAUP inquiry, Canisius’ Faculty Senate voted no confidence in Hurley and the board of trustees and four faculty members sued the college in December.
Mitchell joined Maria Fernanda Astiz, Steven Maddox and Kathryn F. Williams in alleging that Canisius ignored the terms of its contract with the tenured faculty members.
“As tenured professors, they had certain rights that an untenured faculty member wouldn’t have. And among the rights tenured professors have at Canisius, according to the employee handbook, which calls itself a contract, is the right to continued employment unless or until certain conditions exist,” said Lisa Coppola, who represents the four faculty members. “None of those conditions existed at the time Canisius notified these tenured professors that their positions would be coming to an end.”
Coppola said she advised her clients not to speak with media about the case.
Faculty handbooks often include a provision that allows colleges to lay off tenured faculty members in instances of “financial exigency,” for example. But Coppola said Canisius never declared a financial emergency, nor did it follow any of the procedures required for eliminating a tenured faculty member due to financial crisis.
Mitchell teaches religious studies. Astiz, 52, has been at Canisius since 2002. She received tenure in the adolescence education department in 2008 and was promoted to full professor in the teacher education department in 2015. Maddox, 44, received tenure in 2015 and has taught history at Canisius for 11 years. Williams, 62, who taught at the college since 2006, was chairwoman of the Classics department for the past three years.
Coppola said some of her clients were asked to identify and interview adjunct instructors who could be hired to teach the same courses they teach.
“In our view this is an effort by Canisius to substitute longstanding and I might add, older, faculty members with adjuncts to whom Canisius in all likelihood will not owe the same sort of employment benefits and the like,” said Coppola.
Hurley said he would not comment on the lawsuit beyond mentioning that the college had reached “a more or less satisfactory resolution” with 18 of the 22 faculty members whose jobs were being eliminated. Some of them voluntarily retired; others agreed to a severance package.
“I remain hopeful we can reach a resolution on the remainder of the cases,” Hurley said.
Medaille
Medaille President Kenneth M. Macur cited an “act of God” provision last May in suspending the college’s faculty handbook and adopting a revised one that eliminated the granting of tenure going forward. Faculty were forced to sign new employment agreements or be considered “at will” employees with no rights or benefits under the new handbook. The college also discontinued some academic programs, laid off some faculty members and moved others to part-time posts.
In response, a group of college faculty aligned with the New York State United Teachers and American Federation of Teachers petitioned the National Labor Relations Board in September to form a bargaining unit that would represent 70 full- and part-time faculty. The college opposed the petition.
NLRB Regional Director Paul J. Murphy denied the petition in February, ruling that despite changes to the faculty handbook, the Medaille faculty remain managerial employees and as such are not entitled to unionize under the National Labor Relations Act and a 1980 Supreme Court decision that has made it difficult for faculty at private colleges and universities to unionize.
Macur acknowledged in an interview that “there’s still a lot of negative emotion, a lot of tension” on campus related to the operating and personnel cuts and handbook suspension last summer.
“I wouldn’t say there’s an impasse, because we’re talking, we’re getting together. We’re figuring out how we can resolve some of the emotional challenges,” he said.
He also said the NLRB decision reflected the reality that faculty governance at Medaille is strong and not under attack, as AAUP portrays it.
As an example, said Macur, faculty were on a committee that worked with the vice president of academic affairs in determining what programs should be cut.
Macur said the AAUP’s draft report was riddled with mistakes, and he has no plans to respond to it.
“It’s not worth our time. We’re not going to convince them,” he said. “They have an agenda and they’re exercising their agenda.”
D’Youville
At D’Youville College, a group of employees filed a “whistleblower complaint” in February with the board of trustees alleging that President Lorrie A. Clemo may have acted illegally or violated college policies.
Four sources told The News that board Chairman Jamel C. Perkins has informed other trustees that the board hired a law firm to investigate the complaint. Perkins would not confirm that in an interview.
“We don’t talk publicly or disclose any information around human resources issues,” Perkins said. He declined to comment further.
The group of employees filing the complaint included two executive staff members who recently were fired, sources said.
D’Youville’s Faculty Senate on April 16 voted no confidence in Clemo, citing a “troubling trend of frequent, unplanned departures of administrators and staff from key areas around the campus” that have affected “mission-critical activities including accreditation, financial affairs, clinical placements, and academic leadership.”
Since December, the college has had unanticipated turnover at many of its highest-ranking positions, including vice presidents for institutional advancement, finances and academic affairs; dean of the School of Nursing, the college’s largest; and dean of the School of Health Professions.
The college last October laid off roughly 60 employees who had been on extended furlough after the campus shut down in March 2020. D’Youville also is a defendant in six federal lawsuits, including a case filed in February alleging violations of the Family Medical Leave Act. April Taulbee alleged she was fired in 2019 from her position as webmaster just days after returning from a monthlong FMLA leave.
Turnover had been an issue even before the pandemic, with current and former employees describing a “toxic” workplace environment under Clemo, who has been president since 2017.
Clemo said in a letter to faculty April 19 that although she was disappointed by the no-confidence vote, the college was “in good health with a strong competitive position.”
Clemo said staff turnover has not caused potential risk to the college, nor has everyone who has left the institution done so because they were dissatisfied.