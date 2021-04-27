Higher ed turmoil includes lawsuits, no-confidence votes, collective bargaining effort

Mitchell teaches religious studies. Astiz, 52, has been at Canisius since 2002. She received tenure in the adolescence education department in 2008 and was promoted to full professor in the teacher education department in 2015. Maddox, 44, received tenure in 2015 and has taught history at Canisius for 11 years. Williams, 62, who taught at the college since 2006, was chairwoman of the Classics department for the past three years.

Coppola said some of her clients were asked to identify and interview adjunct instructors who could be hired to teach the same courses they teach.

“In our view this is an effort by Canisius to substitute longstanding and I might add, older, faculty members with adjuncts to whom Canisius in all likelihood will not owe the same sort of employment benefits and the like,” said Coppola.

Hurley said he would not comment on the lawsuit beyond mentioning that the college had reached “a more or less satisfactory resolution” with 18 of the 22 faculty members whose jobs were being eliminated. Some of them voluntarily retired; others agreed to a severance package.

“I remain hopeful we can reach a resolution on the remainder of the cases,” Hurley said.

