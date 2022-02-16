High school graduation rates go up in Buffalo, New York State

“We had waited too long,” Cash said. “You can't wait until students are in the 12th grade to begin working with that senior class, you have to work when they come in the 9th grade.”

The district also redesigned several high schools which graduated their second classes last year.

The graduation rates in small city schools in Erie and Niagara counties were mixed, with North Tonawanda down 9 percentage points, Lackawanna down 5 points while Niagara Falls jumped 10 points to 77%.

The cancellation of Regents exams in 2020 and the 2020-21 school year was likely a factor in the graduation rates, Rosa said.

“This change affected this year’s graduation rate, but we cannot say to what extent,” she said.

Students usually need to accumulate 22 course credits and pass at least four Regents exams to graduate. Because of the learning disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state Education Department canceled Regents exams, except four last June that were required by federal law. It also exempted students who passed the course from exam requirements for a Regents diploma.

But students shouldn't count on getting so lucky this year.