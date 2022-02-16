 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school graduation rate increases in New York State
Diploma in hand

Rachel Scharf walks off the stage with her diploma in hand as she graduates from West Seneca West High School during a ceremony on the football field at West Seneca East High School, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The graduation rate in New York State public and charter schools increased slightly last year, the second year of pandemic learning.

The statewide rate went up 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, capping a decade of steady increases, state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said today.

The cancellation of Regents exams in 2020 and the 2020-21 school year was likely a factor in the graduation rates, she said, adding, "to what extent cannot be determined." 

Buffalo, which had a graduation rate of 76.3% in 2020, improved to 79% last year.

Students usually need to accumulate 22 course credits and pass at least four Regents exams to graduate, but those requirements were changed to not penalize students who would have taken the canceled exams.

But don't count on missing an exam this year. 

"As we speak today, our Regents exams are scheduled to be given this June and August," Rosa said.

The pandemic exacerbated inequities and opportunities for many students, Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said.

"Achievement may be a misnomer. Every student can achieve when given the opportunity to do so," he said. "We need to address the barriers to opportunities."

