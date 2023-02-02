Buffalo Public Schools graduated 79% of its four-year high school students last year, a slight increase from the 78.5% mark in 2021, a New York State Education Department report revealed Thursday.

Last year's class became the second one in row with more than 2,000 Buffalo students meeting state requirements.

Buffalo's rate, calculated out of 2,547 enrolled students, still fell short in comparison to the statewide graduation rate of 87%. The statewide number rose modestly for the ninth straight year. The state's graduation rate was 86.1% in 2021 and 77.8% in 2013. No year has seen an increase of more than 1.4%, but over the long-term, the rate has risen considerably.

While New York inched upward steadily, the biggest leap in graduation rate for Buffalo's high schools as a group over the last five years happened between 2019 and 2020, when the graduation rate increased from 65% to 76%. Regents exams were canceled in 2020 and 2021, and students who passed their Regents courses earned exemption from the exams.

But even with Regents exams returning for 2022, it did not appear to greatly affect graduation rates in Buffalo or in the state – although the opposite was suggested at the time. Organizations such as Education Trust NY have contended that graduation rates are rising artificially due to relaxed state standards during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For example, New York State loosened the process for appeals to graduate with a lower score on Regents exams in 2022 and 2023. The student must score between 50 and 64 and maintain a passing grade in the course. Previously, only scores 65 and above were deemed passing.

Regents exams were canceled, and graduation rates stayed the same – or went up State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the cancellation had an effect on graduation rates, but she did not know the extent of the impact.

Eight of Buffalo's public high schools had a graduation rate of 90% or higher, led by Leonardo da Vinci High School (100%), Research Laboratory High School for Bioinformatics & Life Sciences (98%) and City Honors School (97%).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Three of the city's public high schools reported graduation rates lower than 75%, including Burgard High School (74%), Emerson School of Hospitality High School (71%) and Riverside Academy (66%).

In the new graduation data, New York graduates earned a Regents diploma at a rate of 45%, which requires passing four Regents exams, and a Regents with Advanced Designation (42%), which requires seven Regents exams and additional credits in the arts, career and technical education or world languages.

That diploma difference was more stark in Buffalo: 54% of its four-year graduates in 2022 received a Regents diploma, and 25% received a Regents with Advanced Designation. The breakdown of Regents vs. Regents with Advanced Designation in Buffalo is about the same as last year.

Statewide, about 5% of students dropped out, while 7% are still enrolled in school and have yet to graduate. Data show that Buffalo Schools' dropout rate was 9%, and 10% of freshmen in 2018 were still enrolled.

Coalition criticizes Regents plan to ease graduation standards: 'We continue to dumb down education' A coalition of parents and community and religious leaders criticized a measure by the New York State Board of Regents to ease high school graduation requirements for students who are scheduled to graduate this month but failed Regents exams.

Buffalo saw substantial progress in the graduation of English Language Learners on a four-year track, jumping from 70% in 2021 to 76% in 2022. The district has enrolled between 350 and 400 English Language Learners in each class.

The four-year graduation rate for Buffalo's Black and Hispanic/Latino students ticked down one percentage point apiece, while the graduation rate for the district's white students rose from 80% in 2021 to 83% in 2022. Female students graduated at a significantly higher rate than males among 2022 graduates, 84% of 1,279, compared to 74% of 1,268. The data show 155 male students dropped out, compared to 82 female students.

"New York's graduation rate continues its steady, upward trend," said New York State Education Department spokesperson Emily DeSantis. "Despite the sustained trajectory, additional work must be done to improve outcomes for all students, especially our most vulnerable populations."

News staff reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this report.