Cafeteria monitors, bus drivers, clerk typists. School districts are still looking for workers to fill the ranks this fall.

Depew is having a job fair Aug. 3, and Lake Shore is taking the recruitment search up a notch. In an effort to attract bus drivers, attendants and mechanics, the district is holding a transportation open house with hot dogs, face painting, bounce houses, snow cones and cotton candy.

Lake Shore's recruitment fair starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at 8710 N. Main St. in Angola. Visitors can tour the transportation facility, have something to eat and ride on small and large buses, including an electric bus. Potential drivers can talk with veteran bus drivers, attendants and mechanics, while being entertained by DJ Dan.

Depew's job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school gym. The district is looking for full- and part-time bus drivers, clerk typists, laborers, cafeteria monitors, hall monitors, kindergarten and first-grade monitors, middle school monitor and food service helpers.

The district also is looking for substitute aides and monitors, bus drivers, bus monitors, cleaners, clerical and food service helpers.